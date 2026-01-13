'Visuals Do Not Reflect Values, Intent, Or Ethos': Ryan International School Clarifies After Bangladeshi Flag Video Sparks Protest Near Mumbai

Screengrab of the cctv footage shared by Ryan

Mumbai: A controversy stated in the Nallasopara area after a video of the Bangladeshi national flag found inside the compound of the Ryan International School went viral. However, the school has come out with an explanation regarding the matter to the Free Press Journal. According to the school, the video that is going viral is misleading.

The video, which went viral this week, showed the Bangladeshi flag being hoisted inside the school premises at Panchal Nagar, Nallasopara West. The video further escalated tensions between the Indian and Bangladeshi nations, as the relations between both countries were already under international observation due to the violence being allegedly unleashed on the minority communities in the country. However, just a short while after the video was shared around the world, the Hindu community members and the police officials arrived at the school demanding the flag be removed.

Reacting to the uproar, the Bajrang Dal’s Vasai unit issued a stern warning, asserting that only India’s national flag should be displayed on Indian soil. In a post on its official Instagram handle, the organisation termed the incident an insult to national sentiment and warned of strong action against what it described as anti-national acts.

Amid the escalating row, Ryan International School reached out to The Free Press Journal to clarify its position. In an official statement, the school said the video presents a “partial and misleading view” of the premises and does not reflect the institution’s values or intent.

According to the school, the flag was part of a temporary internal display created for a school activity conducted last week, aimed at providing students global exposure. “Flags of several countries—including the USA, UK, Czech Republic, Japan, Poland, France, Italy, and others—were displayed merely as part of an activity relating to global exposure and international events, a common practice in many schools,” the statement said.

The management further stressed that the visuals are being circulated without context and urged stakeholders not to draw conclusions based on incomplete information. Reaffirming its position, the school indicated that it has consistently adhered to the spirit of the values and norms of the nation, and remains committed to its role as part of the nation-building process.