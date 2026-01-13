 IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card Released At jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Exam On February 15
IIT Bombay has released the IIT JAM 2026 admit card on January 13. Candidates appearing for the CBT exam on February 15 can download their hall ticket from jam2026.iitb.ac.in or the JOAPS portal.

IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card: The IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card was made available on the official website today, January 13, 2026. Through the JOAPS portal, candidates who are scheduled to take the JAM 2026 exams on February 15, 2026, can download their IIT JAM 2026 hall passes. The official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in, and the JOAPS Portal, joaps.iitb.ac.in, both have links to the IIT JAM 2026 admit card.

Candidates must go to the official website and log in with their Enrolment ID, email address, and password in order to download the JAM admission card.

IIT JAM 2026: Important details

Admit card release date: January 13, 2026

Exam date: February 15, 2026

Mode of exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

IIT JAM 2026: Exam Sessions & Timings

Forenoon session: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Afternoon session: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Click the JOAPS login option after visiting the official JAM website.

Step 2: Type in your password and enrolment ID or email address.

Step 3: Select the "Admit Card" option.

Step 4: Get the PDF of the JAM 2026 admission card.

Step 5: Print off a clear copy for use on test day.

IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card: Details mentioned on admit card

Name of the candidate

Name of the examination (JAM 2026)

Candidate’s photograph

Candidate’s signature

Examination centre details

Reporting time

Exam date and timetable

Exam duration and timing

Important exam-day guidelines

IIT JAM 2026: Exam pattern

Exam date: February 15, 2026

Mode of examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Test format: Online examination

Question types:

- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

- Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

- Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions

Syllabus coverage: Various science disciplines

Preparation note: Candidates should prepare as per the official question pattern

IIT JAM 2026:

JAM is the qualifying test for advanced science programs at IITs, IISc Bengaluru, and other JAM-affiliated universities, including MSc, MSc-PhD dual degree, and similar postgraduate alternatives. For those looking to enrol in postgraduate science programs in India, the test is relevant.

