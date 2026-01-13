Schools To Remain Closed On Makar Sankranti 2026? Check State-Wise School Holiday List Amid Date Confusion

Makar Sankranti Schools Holiday 2026 | Canva

Makar Sankranti Schools Holiday 2026: Confusion persists in many states about Makar Sankranti since some are celebrating on January 14 and some others on January 15, because of which school and office holidays are declared on different dates.

Makar Sankranti Holiday 2026: Uttar Pradesh schools

Uttar Pradesh revised the holiday schedule for the first time this year, changing the date of the Makar Sankranti holiday from January 14 to January 15. In an order issued by the government, all the government offices, schools and institutes will observe a holiday on Thursday, January 15.

Makar Sankranti Holiday 2026: Punjab schools

While schools in Punjab were closed till January 13 for Lohri celebrations, no official announcement has been made for a Makar Sankranti holiday. Schools are slated to open on January 14. However, the Chandigarh administration has extended school holidays till January 17 amid dense fog and intense cold conditions.

Makar Sankranti Holiday 2026: Delhi-NCR schools

In Delhi-NCR, most schools are on winter vacation till January 15, including Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti Holiday 2026: Other schools

In southern states, holidays have been declared between January 14 and 16 for Bhogi and Pongal, whereas Gujarat will observe a school holiday on January 15 for Uttarayan. Telangana, Assam, and many districts of Madhya Pradesh have also announced holidays on January 14 and 15.

About the Makar Sankranti Festival

The festival is celebrated in different forms across India, from Pongal in the south to Maghi in Punjab and Uttarayan in Gujarat. Makar Sankranti is traditionally celebrated as a day of rituals, sweets made of jaggery and sesame, along with other essentials such as kite flying.