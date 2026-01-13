GATE Admit Card 2026 Issued At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Details Here

GATE Admit Card 2026 | gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE Admit Card 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has issued the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 hall ticket on January 13, 2026. Aspirants who have submitted their applications for the GATE 2026 can get their admit cards on the official website of GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The hall ticket is an essential document. Applicants will not be permitted to enter the exam hall without it.

GATE Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

The admit card will feature the candidate's name, photograph, registration number or roll number, exam date, shift scheduling, and location of the exam centre.

GATE Admit Card 2026: Documents required

Candidates appearing for the exam must carry a printed copy of the GATE 2026 admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID, such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, or Driving Licence, to the examination centre. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without these mandatory documents.

GATE Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the GATE Hall Ticket 2026, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: After this, go to the GOAPS login link.

Step 3: Next, enter the details such as Enrollment ID/ registered email ID and password.

Step 4: Now, the GATE 2026 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the GATE 2026 Hall Ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the GATE 2026 Hall Ticket

GATE 2026: Helpdesk

After downloading the admit card, those applying must carefully review all of the information displayed on it. If there is a mistake, they should notify the GATE officials immediately to avoid complications on exam day.

GATE 2026: Exam dates

The GATE 2026 test will take place on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The exam will be conducted in several shifts at exam venues across India.

About the GATE

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates’ understanding of undergraduate engineering, science, and architecture subjects. Conducted annually, GATE scores are used for postgraduate admissions and recruitment by PSUs and government organisations across India.