 Bank Of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification For 600 Posts Released; Check Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The bank has released a notification for 600 apprentice posts under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961. Graduates aged 20–28 can apply online at bankofmaharashtra.bank.in. Selected apprentices will receive a ₹9,000 monthly stipend for one year. Application fees range from ₹118 to ₹1,180.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026 | bankofmaharashtra.bank.in

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Bank of Maharashtra has invited online applications for 600 apprentice positions under the Apprenticeship Act of 1961. Candidates who are interested should complete the online application process on the Bank of Maharashtra's official website at bankofmaharashtra.bank.in.

This degree is intended to provide graduates with practical exposure in banking operations and processes.

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Monthly stipend

Apprentices would be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 9,000 for their one-year training duration. The apprenticeship exposes applicants to many banking tasks such as customer service, bookkeeping, and branch management, but it does not guarantee permanent employment with the bank.

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Aspirants must have a bachelor's degree in any field from an accredited university. Proficiency in the local language (reading, writing, and speaking) is required, and should be accompanied by evidence from a 10th or 12th grade certificate.

b. Age limit: The age range for applicants is 20 to 28 years old, with government-mandated relaxations for designated categories.

c. Work experience: Those who have previously finished an apprenticeship or have more than one year of work experience are ineligible for this programme. This ensures that new graduates or early-career applicants have ample learning opportunities during their apprenticeship.

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.bank.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Careers section.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to fill out the form with details such as personal and educational.

Step 4: Next, upload self-attested documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application cost is Rs 1,180 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and Rs 118 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, both inclusive of GST. The charge is nonrefundable. To avoid errors, candidates should carefully check all details before submitting their application.

