Panvel Civic Polls 2026: 246 Candidates In Fray, Lawyers And Engineers Dominate Contest

Panvel: A total of 246 candidates are contesting the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections, with professionals such as lawyers and engineers forming a significant section of the aspirants. Among the candidates are 24 lawyers and 12 engineers, while eight candidates have education levels ranging only from Class I to Class V. Notably, the youngest contestant is a 21-year-old woman who is currently pursuing studies in architecture.

Panvel is rapidly emerging as a metropolitan city, and with the Navi Mumbai International Airport located on its outskirts, the city’s strategic and developmental importance is expected to grow further in the coming years.

Education Profile

According to the available data, the list of graduate and professionally qualified candidates includes 24 lawyers, six doctors, two MBA graduates, two pharmacy graduates, 12 engineers and five teachers. A total of 73 candidates have education levels between Class X and Class XII. Sixty-five candidates have studied up to Class V to Class X, while eight candidates have education limited to Class I to Class V. Additionally, 72 candidates have completed Class XII to graduation, and 28 candidates hold postgraduate degrees.

Campaign Picks Up

Election campaigning for the civic body has gained momentum, with candidates from diverse educational backgrounds — including 12 engineers and 73 candidates who have passed Class X — trying their luck in the polls.

In a first for Panvel Municipal Corporation, seven candidates have been elected unopposed even before polling, indicating a shift in the city’s political landscape. This development has also raised concerns as voters were not given the opportunity to exercise their choice in these wards.

Key Civic Issues

Meanwhile, issues such as inadequate water supply, rising pollution levels and increased property tax have dominated the campaign discourse. Residents have expressed hope that the elected representatives will make sincere efforts to address these civic problems while ensuring balanced development of Panvel.

