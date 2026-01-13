Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Senior Citizens Of Worli's BDD Chawl Praise CM Fadnavis, Says ‘Ayuschachi Bhaubeej Dili’ – Video

Mumbai: Ahead of the crucial BMC elections 2026, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, January 13, met with the beneficiaries of Worli's BDD Chawl housing redevelopment project and received warm appreciation from senior citizens for his efforts in the initiative. In the video, the beneficiaries hailed the proactive initiative by CM Fadnavis for redeveloping the chawl and called it a lifetime Bhaubeej gift for the people.

In a video shared by CM Fadnavis, a senior citizen woman expressed her happiness and said, "Yanhi Amhala Ayushyachi Bhaubeej Dili. Amhala mothi Bhaubeej Dili ahet. Amchi mule, natvanda, sagde ithe rahnar. Changla kela. (He has given us the best bhau bheej for life. Our children, grandchildren, and all will stay in this house.)

In August 2025, Chief Minister Fadnavis inaugurated the first phase of the Worli BDD Chawl redevelopment, handing over flats to 556 eligible residents across two buildings. Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis' visit to the BDD Chawl in Worli comes ahead of the BMC elections scheduled for January 15.

The BDD Chawl area falls under the G South Ward. The ward includes a working-class Marathi area dominated by chawls and old mill lands. Worli is facing a straight contest between the two rival Sena factions (Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde) after the party split.

BMC Elections 2026

The polls are set to be held across 227 civic wards, with 1,700 candidates in the fray, including 878 females and 822 males. As many as 1,03,44,315 eligible voters, comprising 55,15,707 males, 48,26,509 females and 1,099 others, can exercise their right to vote.

A total of 64,375 polling staff have been deployed along with 4,500 volunteers to assist voters at polling stations, while over 22,000 police personnel will be deployed to oversee the law and order situation.



