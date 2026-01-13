Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena UBT & MNS To Deploy 2,000 ‘Bhagwa Guards’ To Curb Bogus Voting On Polling Day

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena UBT & MNS To Deploy 2000 ‘Bhagwa Guards’ To Curb Bogus Voting On Polling Day | Vijay Gohil FPJ

Mumbai: In a major show of coordination ahead of polling, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have intensified ground-level preparations to prevent electoral malpractices such as vote theft, duplicate voting and bogus voters. The two parties, led by Thackeray cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, have jointly decided to deploy a special vigilance force named the ‘Bhagwa Guard’ on polling day, January 15.

As part of this initiative, around 2,000 Bhagwa Guards will be stationed outside polling booths across key locations in Mumbai. Their primary role will be to keep a close watch on the voting process and flag any suspicious activity, particularly cases involving alleged duplicate or bogus voters. The move comes amid sustained political controversy over alleged vote manipulation following the recent Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The issue of duplicate voters has remained at the centre of political debate, with opposition parties accusing the ruling establishment and raising questions over the role of the Election Commission. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had earlier last year organised a large protest march in Mumbai, claiming to have identified lakhs of duplicate voters across Maharashtra. These allegations further intensified pressure on election authorities and sharpened the political discourse around electoral transparency.

Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Issue Warnings At Shivaji Park Rally

Against this backdrop, both Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray had issued strong warnings, stating that strict action would be taken against those found indulging in bogus or duplicate voting. These warnings were reiterated during a joint rally organised by the Shiv Sena UBT and MNS at Shivaji Park on Sunday. Addressing party workers, the two leaders urged them to remain alert on polling day and ensure that the democratic process is not compromised by unfair practices.

Following these directions, meetings of party office-bearers assigned to the Bhagwa Guard have been underway for the past two days. According to a report by Maharashtra Times citing party sources, these members have also undergone special training to help them identify instances of suspected duplicate or bogus voting while strictly adhering to the legal framework.

Both Parties To Contribute In Bhagwa Guard Squads

As per the plan, Bhagwa Guard squads comprising office-bearers from both parties will be deployed near every polling station. Their presence will extend beyond the immediate polling booths to surrounding areas, allowing them to closely observe voter movement. Importantly, the list of duplicate voters released by the Election Commission has been shared with the Bhagwa Guards, enabling them to monitor arrivals at polling centres and alert authorities if discrepancies are noticed.

MNS city president Sandeep Deshpande stated that the initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency and safeguarding the sanctity of elections. He clarified that the Bhagwa Guards will not interfere with the voting process but will act as vigilant observers to ensure that only genuine voters are able to exercise their franchise, thereby strengthening public trust in the electoral system.

