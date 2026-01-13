Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Launches 2-Day Cleanliness Drive Across 10,231 Polling Stations

BMC deploys sanitation teams across Mumbai polling stations to ensure cleanliness and voter comfort during the civic elections | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, Jan 13: The BMC will conduct a special two-day cleanliness drive across the city’s 10,231 polling stations, deploying over 20,000 sanitation workers, including sweepers and Pink Army teams.

On voting and counting days, the drive will include the placement of segregated waste bins and toilets, along with water sprinkling and misting machines to control dust pollution around polling centres.

Cleanliness measures on polling days

Voting for the 227 wards under the BMC’s jurisdiction is scheduled to take place on January 15, with polling hours from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. The counting of votes will be conducted the following day.

To maintain hygiene and cleanliness at polling stations, senior officials have instructed assistant engineers of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department to ensure the installation of two separate dustbins—one each for wet and dry waste—at all ward-level polling locations.

Deployment of staff and facilities

Civic officials said 4,200 mobile toilets will be deployed across the city and cleaned at regular intervals. Teams of Pink Army cleaners and sweepers will be stationed at all polling locations.

At polling centres housed in schools, ward staff will handle housekeeping duties to ensure cleanliness. The drive will be implemented by SWM assistant engineers at the ward level and supervised by zonal executive engineers.

A total of 6,000 wheelchairs will be available at polling stations, including 198 from four civic hospitals. To mitigate dust pollution in Mumbai, the BMC will take measures to ensure voter comfort, including cleaning and mist spraying at polling sites. Over 64,375 BMC staffers have been deployed to assist in the electoral process.

Total voters: 1,03,44,315

Male: 55,16,707

Female: 48,26,509

Other: 1,099

Candidates: 1,700

Male: 822

Female: 878

A total of 10,231 polling booths have been set up at 2,600 locations, of which 4,704 are in government premises, 782 within co-operative societies, and the remaining 5,125 in private premises.

