Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: All Forms Of Campaigning End After 5.30 PM On January 13, NMMC Fully Prepared For Polls

Navi Mumbai, Jan 13: All forms of election campaigning—whether through print, electronic, social media or direct public outreach—must stop after 5.30 pm on January 13, as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) enters the final phase of preparations for the civic elections scheduled on January 15, Municipal Commissioner and Chief Election Officer Dr Kailas Shinde said on Sunday.

Campaign silence period

“After the campaign period ends at 5.30 pm on January 13, no individual, candidate or political party will be permitted to carry out any form of public or digital campaigning. Enforcement teams have been instructed to remain alert, and citizens are requested to extend full cooperation,” Dr Shinde said.

Polling arrangements and voter details

He said the civic body has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair, transparent and disciplined manner. The civic polls will be held across 28 wards under the multi-member panel system. While Wards 1 to 27 will elect four corporators each, Ward 28 will elect three corporators. The total electorate in the NMMC area stands at 9,48,460, including 5,16,267 male voters, 4,32,040 female voters and 153 voters from other categories.

Polling stations and facilities

To facilitate smooth polling, 1,148 polling stations have been set up at 185 locations across Navi Mumbai. Eight election divisions have been established with dedicated election officers to manage the distribution and collection of polling materials. Special arrangements, such as wheelchairs for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, along with volunteers at polling centres, have been put in place.

Staff deployment and security

As many as 6,890 election staff—including presiding officers, polling officers and support staff—have been deployed and trained in two phases. Adequate police personnel will be present at every polling station, while overall law and order arrangements are being supervised under the guidance of Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe.

Voting machines and monitoring

More than 1,400 control units and over 3,700 ballot units have undergone first-level checks. Ballot setting and sealing have been completed, and all electronic voting machines have been secured in strong rooms under strict police protection. CCTV surveillance and webcasting facilities will monitor the entire polling process from a central control room.

Special booths and logistics

Each election division will feature a women-managed ‘Sakhi’ (Pink Booth) and an eco-friendly ‘Green Booth’. Additionally, 192 field officers and trained master trainers have been deployed to oversee polling operations and resolve any issues promptly.

Arrangements for the transportation, distribution and collection of polling materials have been finalised, and accommodation has been arranged for women polling staff near their assigned polling centres on January 14. Vote counting staff have also been appointed and trained across all eight divisions.

Appeal to voters

Appealing to voters, Dr Shinde said, “I urge all Navi Mumbai citizens to exercise their right to vote on January 15 between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm and participate actively in strengthening democracy.”

