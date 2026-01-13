IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027 Registration Begins At iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in; Check Eligibility, Fees, Exam Dates Here

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027: The IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027 registration procedure has begun. The direct application link for the Agniveervayu positions may be found at agnipathvayu.cdac.in on the IAF's official website.

Direct link for official notification

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027: Important dates

Registration start date: Ongoing

Last date to apply: February 1, 2026

Online examination dates: March 30 and March 31, 2026

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027: Eligibility criteria

Must have passed Intermediate/10+2 or equivalent examination

Subjects required: Mathematics, Physics and English

Minimum 50% aggregate marks overall

Minimum 50% marks in English

Qualification must be from Central/State/UT recognised education boards

Date of birth: Between January 1, 2006, and July 1, 2009 (inclusive)

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027: Application fees

Examination fee: ₹550

GST: 18% (additional)

Total fee: ₹550 + 18% GST

Refund policy: Non-refundable

Mode of payment: Online only

Net Banking

Debit Card

Credit Card

UPI

Note: Candidates will be automatically redirected to the payment gateway after submitting the application form

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027: Steps to apply

Candidates are advised to follow the below step to register:

Step 1: Go to iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the register link.

Step 3: To get a user ID and password, finish the registration process.

Step 4: Fill out the application after logging in.

Step 5: Submit after paying the exam fee.

Direct link to apply

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027: Selection process

Selection will be conducted in three phases:

Phase I: Written/online examination

Phase II: Written examination

Phase III: Medical examination

The online test will be objective in nature

Questions will be bilingual (Hindi and English), except the English paper

For non-science subjects:

- Paper includes English (as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus) and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA)

- Duration: 45 minutes

For science subjects:

- Paper includes Physics, Mathematics, English (10+2 CBSE syllabus) and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA)

- Duration: 85 minutes