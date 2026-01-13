IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027 Registration Begins At iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in; Check Eligibility, Fees, Exam Dates Here

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027: The IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027 registration procedure has begun. The direct application link for the Agniveervayu positions may be found at agnipathvayu.cdac.in on the IAF's official website.
Direct link for official notification
IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027: Important dates
Registration start date: Ongoing
Last date to apply: February 1, 2026
Online examination dates: March 30 and March 31, 2026
IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027: Eligibility criteria
Must have passed Intermediate/10+2 or equivalent examination
Subjects required: Mathematics, Physics and English
Minimum 50% aggregate marks overall
Minimum 50% marks in English
Qualification must be from Central/State/UT recognised education boards
Date of birth: Between January 1, 2006, and July 1, 2009 (inclusive)
IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027: Application fees
Examination fee: ₹550
GST: 18% (additional)
Total fee: ₹550 + 18% GST
Refund policy: Non-refundable
Mode of payment: Online only
Net Banking
Debit Card
Credit Card
UPI
Note: Candidates will be automatically redirected to the payment gateway after submitting the application form
IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027: Steps to apply
Candidates are advised to follow the below step to register:
Step 1: Go to iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in, the official website.
Step 2: On the homepage, click the register link.
Step 3: To get a user ID and password, finish the registration process.
Step 4: Fill out the application after logging in.
Step 5: Submit after paying the exam fee.
IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2027: Selection process
Selection will be conducted in three phases:
Phase I: Written/online examination
Phase II: Written examination
Phase III: Medical examination
The online test will be objective in nature
Questions will be bilingual (Hindi and English), except the English paper
For non-science subjects:
- Paper includes English (as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus) and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA)
- Duration: 45 minutes
For science subjects:
- Paper includes Physics, Mathematics, English (10+2 CBSE syllabus) and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA)
- Duration: 85 minutes