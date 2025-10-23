JNU To Hold Students’ Union Elections On November 4; Results To Be Declared On November 6

JNU | File Image

JNU Students Union Elections 2025-26: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Election Committee has announced the Students' Union election schedule for the 2025–26 academic year, with voting to take place on November 4, 2025, in two shifts from 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The votes will be counted the same evening at 9 pm, and the results will be announced on November 6, marking the conclusion of one of the university’s most vibrant democratic traditions.

Voters' List to Be Published on October 24

The election process will begin on October 24 with the release of the voters' list. Students can check and rectify their information from 9 am to 5 pm on the same day.

Nomination and Withdrawal Process

The nomination forms will be available on October 25, and the filing process will start from October 27 and will go on until 5 pm.

The valid list of nominations will be published on October 28, and nominations will be withdrawn between 2 pm and 5 pm on the same day. The list of candidates will be announced at 7 pm, and a press conference introducing all candidates and their respective campaign spots will be organised at 8 pm.

Campaigning and General Body Meetings

The campaign phase will follow shortly, with the General Body Meetings (GBMs) being held between October 29 and 31 in different schools. The GBMs will enable candidates to put their agendas before students.

A GBM on the level of a university is scheduled for November 1 at 6 pm, while on November 2 at 8 pm, there will be the Presidential Debate, one of the most eagerly awaited events of the electoral period. November 3 will be declared as a 'No Campaign Day'.