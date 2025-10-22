 India Trains 1,480 AI Apprentices Under NAPS-2 As Part Of SOAR Initiative
India’s SOAR program, launched under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, has trained 1,480 AI-focused apprentices and equips students (class 6–12) and educators with AI and machine learning skills. Aligned with Skill India and NEP 2020, it fosters innovation, ethical AI use, and a tech-ready workforce, supporting India’s vision as a global AI leader.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
India Trains 1,480 AI Apprentices Under NAPS-2 As Part Of SOAR Initiative | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A total of 1,480 apprentices have been trained in AI-focused roles like AI Data Engineer and Machine Learning Engineer under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS-2) between FY 2022-23 and FY 2025-26, as of June 2025, according to official data.

The Union Budget 2025-26 had allocated 500 crore to establish a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education, aimed at advancing AI-driven learning and innovation.

According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the Skilling for AI Readiness (SOAR) program is fostering artificial intelligence (AI) driven education and skill development.

The SOAR targets school students from class 6 to class 12 and educators to enable a future-ready India in this increasingly digital world.

The program incorporates 3 targeted 15-hour modules for students and one independent 45-hour module for educators, focusing on topics like ethical AI use and basic concepts of machine learning.

SOAR program in India represents a strategic initiative by the to integrate artificial intelligence competencies into India's educational framework.

This aligns with the government's goal to lead in global technological advancements. Launched in July 2025, this program coincides with the 10-year milestone of the Skill India Mission, which has empowered people through various skilling schemes since 2015, including expansions into emerging domains like AI under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0.

The global workforce is undergoing a profound transformation driven by advances in AI, machine learning, data science, and automation. As AI becomes embedded in industries such as healthcare, finance, education, manufacturing, and public services, there is an urgent need for broad-based AI literacy and specialised talent.

The SOAR initiative aims to empower India's future by promoting AI awareness among school students and educators. It introduces foundational AI and machine learning concepts while training teachers to integrate AI into curricula. Aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, SOAR supports economic self-reliance by equipping youth with skills for high-demand tech sectors. Its long-term goal is to build a tech-driven India by creating a strong talent pipeline for AI, data analytics, and innovation-focused careers.

Artificial Intelligence is revolutionising India's education sector by fostering innovation, enhancing digital literacy, and preparing students for a technology-driven future. In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, AI is being seamlessly integrated into classrooms and skill development frameworks.

According to MSDE, the Skilling for AI Readiness (SOAR) program marks a pivotal step toward positioning India as a global leader in AI-driven education and workforce development. By embedding AI literacy within school curricula and vocational training, SOAR not only equips students and educators with cutting-edge skills but also fosters a culture of innovation and ethical technology use. Through strategies.

