SRMJEEE PG 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Exam Dates Here

SRMJEEE PG 2026 Registration | applications.srmist.edu.in

SRMJEEE PG Registration 2026: The SRM University of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has begun the registration period for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination for Postgraduate Programs (SRMJEEE-PG) 2026. Those who qualify can submit applications for the exam via the official website of SRMIST at applications.srmist.edu.in.

SRMJEEE PG Registration 2026: Important dates

Aspirants can view the full timetable for the SRMJEEE-PG 2026 application process below:

1. Phase 1: March 9, 2026

2. Phase 2: May 11, 2026

3. Phase 3: July 10, 2026

SRMJEEE PG 2026: Stipend details

All full-time MTech students admitted through SRMJEEE-PG 2026 would be qualified for a monthly stipend of Rs 12,400, provided they meet the university's academic performance norms. During the counselling procedure, qualifying students can select their chosen campus, program, and specialism depending on seat availability and merit.

SRMJEEE PG Registration 2026: How to apply?

To finish the procedure, applicants must follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SRMIST at applications.srmist.edu.in.

Step 2: Next, candidates need to register as a new user and verify their email ID.

Step 3: After this, use the registered email ID and password to log in.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, make the payment and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the confirmation for future reference.

Direct link to apply

SRMJEEE PG Registration 2026: Application fees

Aspirants must finish the registration procedure online. The application fee for the SRMJEEE-PG 2026 is Rs 1,400 per phase. Those who wish to participate in numerous phases must complete new application forms and pay different fees for each step.

SRMJEEE PG 2026: Exam dates

As per the official timetable, the SRMJEEE-PG 2026 Phase 1 test will take place on March 14, followed by Phase 2 on May 16 and Phase 3 on July 15. The entrance exam will be administered online and proctored.