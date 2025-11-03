 MPSC Rajyaseva Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
MPSC Rajyaseva Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

The hall ticket for the Civil Services Gazetted Combined Preliminary Examination 2025, also known as Rajyaseva has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). The preliminary examination is set for November 9, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
MPSC Rajyaseva Admit Card 2025 | mpsconline.gov.in

MPSC Rajyaseva admit card 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the hall ticket for the Civil Services Gazetted Combined Preliminary Examination 2025, also known as Rajyaseva. Eligible applicants can now download their admit cards from the commission's official portals at mpsc.gov.in or mpsconline.gov.in. The preliminary examination is set for November 9, 2025.

MPSC Rajyaseva admit card 2025: How to download?

To download the hall ticket, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the commission's official portals at mpsc.gov.in or mpsconline.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, go to the “Latest Update” or “Admission Certificates” section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, select the Maharashtra Civil Services Gazetted Combined Prelims 2025 Admit Card notification.

Step 4: Now, candidates need to log in using their registered email ID / mobile number and password

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the admit card

Note: Any discrepancies in these facts should be notified to the MPSC well in advance to avoid problems on exam day.

MPSC Rajyaseva admit card 2025: Details mentioned

The MPSC Rajyaseva admit card includes important details such as the candidate’s full name, roll number, registration information, exam date and reporting time, examination centre name and address, photograph, signature, category, and key exam guidelines. Candidates must carefully review all information, and in case of any errors, immediately contact the MPSC authorities to ensure a smooth entry on the exam day.

MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims 2025: Exam guidelines

On the examination day, candidates must strictly follow the instructions provided. They should reach the exam centre at least 1 hour and 30 minutes before the test begins and take their designated seat one hour prior to the start time. Electronic devices are strictly prohibited, and participants must carry only the permitted items mentioned in the official MPSC notification.

