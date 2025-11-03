HPSC ADO, ATO, TO, And AEE Answer Key 2025 Issued; Here's How To Access

HPSC ADO, ATO, TO, And AEE Answer Key 2025 | Canva

HPSC Answer Key 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued the answer keys for Agricultural Development Officer (ADO), Treasury Officer (TO), Assistant Treasury Officer (ATO), and Assistant Environment Engineer (AEE) exams. Applicants can access the answer key on the official HPSC website at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC ADO, ATO, TO, and AEE Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the answer key, applicants can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment” section.

Step 3: Next, select the relevant post: ADO, TO, ATO, or AEE, from the list of active notifications.

Step 4: Now, click on the “Answer Key 2025” link.

Step 5: After this, the HPSC Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the HPSC Answer Key 2025 PDF file and take a printout of the same for further reference.

HPSC ADO Answer Key 2025

The HPSC ADO Recruitment 2025 is for the position of Agricultural Development Officer under the Administrative Cadre of Haryana's Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department. This recruiting has resulted in 785 vacancy notifications. Those having a B.Sc. (Hons.) degree in Agriculture and understanding of Hindi or Sanskrit at the Matric or above level are qualified to apply. The selection process comprises a written test and/or an interview.

Direct link to download the answer key

HPSC TO and ATO Answer Key 2025

The Haryana Finance Department has issued the HPSC TO and ATO answer keys for the positions of Treasury Officer and Assistant Treasury Officer. The job opening was advertised under Advertisement No. 23/2023. There are 59 total positions, including 5 for TO and 54 for ATO. Candidates must have a graduate degree to be eligible.

Click here for the HPSC TO and ATO answer key 2025

HPSC AEE Answer Key 2025

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board is holding a recruitment drive for 29 Group-B Assistant Environment Engineer (AEE) positions in 2025. Those with degrees in civil, chemical, or environmental engineering are qualified.

Check out the HPSC AEE Answer Key 2025 here

Note: The distribution of these answer keys allows applicants to cross-check their answers before the final results are announced. The answer keys are used as the official reference for judging applicant performance.