DDA Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 1,732 Vacancies Ends Soon; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

DDA Recruitment 2025 | dda.gov.in

DDA Recruitment 2025: The online application process for the 1,732 vacancies is going to end soon by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). This recruitment is announced for Group A, B, and C posts such as Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Executive Engineer, Legal Assistant, Junior Engineer, and others. Candidates can submit the form on the official website of DDA at dda.gov.in. The last date is November 5, 2025.

DDA Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants for engineering employment should have a diploma or a BE/B.Tech in Civil, Mechanical, or Electrical Engineering. The age range for such occupations is 18 to 27 years. The highest age restriction for employment on the Level 10 pay scale is 35 years, whereas Level 11 occupations allow for up to 40 years. Aspirants for Naib Tehsildar must have a graduation degree with at least 50% marks, while a law degree is preferred.

Read the official notification here

DDA Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DDA at dda.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

DDA Recruitment 2025: Application fees

General, OBC (NCL), and EWS candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹2,500. Meanwhile, PwBD, transgender, ex-servicemen, female candidates, and those from SC/ST categories must pay ₹1,500. This amount is refundable only for candidates who appear in the examination, after deducting applicable bank charges, and will be credited to the bank account provided in the application form.

DDA Recruitment 2025: Exam details

The tentative dates for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for qualified applicants are December 2025 or January 2026.