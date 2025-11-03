IIM Ahmedabad Cluster-2 Summer Placements 2025: Mahindra, P&G, Amazon Dominate Offers; Details Here

IIM Ahmedabad Cluster-2 Summer Placements 2025 | iima.ac.in

IIM Ahmedabad PGP Summer Placements 2025-2026 (Cluster-2): The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad completed Cluster 2 of its Summer Placements for the PGP Class of 2027 on October 31, 2025. According to the official press release, this placement round was conducted in a hybrid format. The companies were allowed to join either virtually or in person. More than 60 roles were made available in diverse profiles.

Participating organisations

The participating organisations came from seven key sectors: Advertising & Media, Conglomerates, Consumer Goods, Consumer Services, Financial Platforms & Services, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, and Retail B2B & E-commerce.

Conglomerates & FMCG Take the Lead

In the Conglomerate domain, Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the top recruiter, followed by TATA Administrative Services and Aditya Birla Group. CK Birla Group, JSW, Vedanta Limited, and Abhinandan Ventures were among the other participants.

In the Consumer Goods space, Procter & Gamble led the hiring drive, followed by active hiring from ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, AB InBev, Asian Paints, Dabur, Diageo India, Purplle, Wipro Consumer Care, United Breweries, and Zydus Wellness.

In financial services, the highest recruiter was FinIQ Consulting, while Jiostar topped the chart in Advertising & Media. Amazon and Flipkart continued their dominance in the Retail B2B & E-commerce sector.

Robust Pharma Hiring & New Recruiters

Healthcare and pharmaceutical firms included Glenmark, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Optum, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, and Bharat Serums and Vaccines among the key offers. International offers were also received by the institute from Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. This season, IIMA also welcomed several new recruiters, including Medtronic India, Philip Morris International, Dainik Bhaskar, Haleon, Jiostar, and Jupiter Money.

The institute shall conduct Cluster 3 of the Summer Placement drive on November 3, 2025.

About IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Ahmedabad is India’s premier management institute, known for academic excellence, research, and top placements, fostering global business leaders and innovative thinkers.