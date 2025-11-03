CA September 2025 Results Announced: Meet The ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate & Final Toppers

ICAI CA September Exam Result 2025 |

ICAI CA September Exam Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the results of the ICAI CA September Exams 2025. Applicants can view the results on the ICAI's official website at icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA September 2025: Intermediate exam toppers list

The Institute released the top three rank holders of the Intermediate Examination on an All India basis. Neha Khanwani from Jaipur secured the All India First Rank, scoring 505/600 marks with 84.17%. The Second Rank was achieved by Kriti Sharma from Ahmedabad, who obtained 503/600 marks with an 83.83% score. Akshat Birendra Nautiyal from Mumbai earned the Third Rank, scoring 500/600 marks and securing 83.33%.

ICAI CA September 2025: Intermediate exam toppers list |

CA Inter result link: https://icai.nic.in/caresult/ipc/

ICAI CA September 2025: Final exam toppers list

The Institute announced the top three rank holders of the Final Examination on an All-India basis. Mukund Agiwal from Dhamnod secured the All India First Rank, scoring 500 marks with 83.33%. The Second Rank was achieved by Tejas Mundada from Hyderabad, who scored 492 marks and secured 82.00%. Bakul Gupta from Alwar earned the All India Third Rank with 489 marks and an 81.50% score.

ICAI CA September 2025: Final exam toppers list |

CA Final result link: https://icai.nic.in/caresult/final/

ICAI CA September 2025: Foundation exam toppers list

For the Foundation Examination, L Rajalakshmi from Chennai secured the All India First Rank, scoring 360 marks with 90%. The Second Rank was obtained by Prem Agarwal from Surat, who scored 354 marks and 88.50%. Neel Rajesh Shah from Mumbai secured the Third Rank, achieving 353 marks with 88.25%.

ICAI CA September 2025: Foundation exam toppers list |

CA Foundation result link: https://icai.nic.in/caresult/foundation/

ICAI CA September 2025: How to download the result?

To download the intermediate, final, and foundation results, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to icai.nic.in, the ICAI's official website.

Step 2: From the homepage, click the link to the CA September 2025 results.

Step 3: Next, input your login information, including your roll number and registration number, and submit.

Step 4: The ICAI CA September 2025 results will now show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download the 2025 ICIA CA results and print them out for your records.