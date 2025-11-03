ICAI CA September 2025 Results Declared: Check Foundation, Intermediate & Final Pass Percentages

ICAI CA Inter, Final September 2025 Results | Official Website

ICAI CA September 2025 Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India announced on Monday the results for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examinations conducted in September 2025. In order to check the result, candidates need to visit official portals at icai.org and icai.nic.in and log in with their roll number and registration credentials.

CA Himank Singla took to X (formerly Twitter) to share detailed statistics of the CA Final and Intermediate results, highlighting the number of successful candidates. In his post, he congratulated the achievers, writing, “Congratulations to 11,466 new CAs among us!”

Congratulations to 11,466 new CAs among us! 🔥🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/4xoXkqdSlj — CA Himank Singla (@CAHimankSingla) November 3, 2025

CA Final 2025 Pass Percentage Highlights

According to ICAI's official release, the pass percentage this year reflects a mixed trend for different groups:

Group 1: Out of 51,955 candidates, 12,811 qualified, marking a 24.66% success rate.

Group 2: Out of the total 32,273 students who appeared, 8,151 cleared, registering a pass percentage of 25.26%.

Both Groups: Out of 16,800 candidates who appeared in both groups, 2,727 qualified, hence a pass percentage of 16.23%.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the next CA Intermediate and Final examinations for January 2026, following the declaration of ICAI CA September 2025 results. More than 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared in the September session this year from September 3 to 22, 2025, at test centres in India and abroad.

ICAI has instructed students to download digital marksheets, verify scores online, and check the toppers' list available on official websites at icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The institute will soon issue the official notification and exam application details for the January 2026 session. In the meantime, candidates who would like to apply for answer sheet verification or revaluation can do so after ICAI opens the online application window in the coming days.