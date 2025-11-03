NEET PG 2025 Kerala Counselling: CEE Releases Provisional Merit List For 5,884 Candidates

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling | Official Website

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has issued the provisional merit and category lists regarding NEET PG 2025 Round 1 counselling, which is the next step in the postgraduate medical admission process in the state. As many as 5,884 candidates have been shortlisted for admissions to MD, MS and PG Diploma programmes in both government and private medical colleges.

Verification and Document Update

The published merit list includes candidate ranks and category details, which will determine their eligibility during seat allotment. As the merit list was published, the CEE flagged a few applications for missing or incorrect documents, asking such candidates to make necessary corrections within the specified deadline.

Apart from that, 34 candidates have been declared ineligible at this stage owing to failure to meet the documentation requirements. Such applicants are given a final chance to upload pending documents by 12 PM on November 4, 2025. If they do not do so, they will be excluded from the Round 1 seat allotment. Earlier, the CEE had identified 967 defective applications, instructing those candidates to complete verification by October 27.

Medical Board for Differently-Abled Candidates

The Medical Board examination for the differently-abled candidates will be held on November 6, 2025, at the Office of the Director of Medical Education, Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates who have applied under the differently-abled category should report at 11 AM with the affidavit and documents mentioned in the CEE's mail notification.

The officials have clarified that the candidates failing to appear before the Medical Board will not be considered for seats under the differently-abled quota.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the CEE Kerala for all further updates on seat allotment, counselling schedule and verification of documents.