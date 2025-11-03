 NEET PG 2025 Kerala Counselling: CEE Releases Provisional Merit List For 5,884 Candidates
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET PG 2025 Kerala Counselling: CEE Releases Provisional Merit List For 5,884 Candidates

NEET PG 2025 Kerala Counselling: CEE Releases Provisional Merit List For 5,884 Candidates

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the NEET PG 2025 Round 1 provisional merit and category lists, shortlisting 5,884 candidates for state counselling. A Medical Board for differently-abled applicants will be held on November 6 in Thiruvananthapuram, while ineligible candidates must fix documentation issues by November 4.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling | Official Website

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has issued the provisional merit and category lists regarding NEET PG 2025 Round 1 counselling, which is the next step in the postgraduate medical admission process in the state. As many as 5,884 candidates have been shortlisted for admissions to MD, MS and PG Diploma programmes in both government and private medical colleges.

Verification and Document Update

The published merit list includes candidate ranks and category details, which will determine their eligibility during seat allotment. As the merit list was published, the CEE flagged a few applications for missing or incorrect documents, asking such candidates to make necessary corrections within the specified deadline.

Apart from that, 34 candidates have been declared ineligible at this stage owing to failure to meet the documentation requirements. Such applicants are given a final chance to upload pending documents by 12 PM on November 4, 2025. If they do not do so, they will be excluded from the Round 1 seat allotment. Earlier, the CEE had identified 967 defective applications, instructing those candidates to complete verification by October 27.

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: No Homecoming For Washington Sundar As GT Reject CSK Trade, KL Rahul To KKR Unlikely - Report
IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: No Homecoming For Washington Sundar As GT Reject CSK Trade, KL Rahul To KKR Unlikely - Report
BTSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 1,907 Posts Ends Soon; Check Details Here
BTSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 1,907 Posts Ends Soon; Check Details Here
'Are Bins Expensive In India?': Shopkeeper Shows Foreign Tourist 'Where To Litter', Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense
'Are Bins Expensive In India?': Shopkeeper Shows Foreign Tourist 'Where To Litter', Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Ikkis: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film To CLASH With Agastya Nanda Starrer
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Ikkis: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film To CLASH With Agastya Nanda Starrer
Read Also
MICA Launches 'Social Media Influencer Programme' To Empower Creators To Turn Content Into Career
article-image

Medical Board for Differently-Abled Candidates

The Medical Board examination for the differently-abled candidates will be held on November 6, 2025, at the Office of the Director of Medical Education, Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates who have applied under the differently-abled category should report at 11 AM with the affidavit and documents mentioned in the CEE's mail notification.

The officials have clarified that the candidates failing to appear before the Medical Board will not be considered for seats under the differently-abled quota.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the CEE Kerala for all further updates on seat allotment, counselling schedule and verification of documents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SRMJEEE PG 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Exam Dates Here

SRMJEEE PG 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Exam Dates Here

NEET PG 2025 Kerala Counselling: CEE Releases Provisional Merit List For 5,884 Candidates

NEET PG 2025 Kerala Counselling: CEE Releases Provisional Merit List For 5,884 Candidates

MICA Launches 'Social Media Influencer Programme' To Empower Creators To Turn Content Into Career

MICA Launches 'Social Media Influencer Programme' To Empower Creators To Turn Content Into Career

Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Orders Probe After Video Shows Disabled Child Beaten In School

Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Orders Probe After Video Shows Disabled Child Beaten In School

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: City Slip Out Today At ssc.gov.in, Admit Card To Be Released Soon

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: City Slip Out Today At ssc.gov.in, Admit Card To Be Released Soon