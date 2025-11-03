MICA Launches 'Social Media Influencer Programme' To Empower Creators To Turn Content Into Career |

New Delhi: The prestigious Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA), Ahmedabad, has launched "The Social Media Influencer Programme", a first-of-its-kind structured course designed to turn creators into professionals who understand the business, strategy, and impact behind influence.

The 25-week programme will blend academic insight with real-world practice to help content creators, entrepreneurs, marketers, and professionals build a personal brand that lasts.

According to Falguni Vasavada, Programme Director, MICA, the creator economy is no longer a niche trend but it is a USD 250 billion global industry that continues to grow rapidly.

"...but as more people step into the world of content creation, competition is fierce, trends are short-lived, and algorithms are unpredictable. In this dynamic space, creativity alone isn't enough. To truly succeed, aspiring influencers need structure, strategy, and the ability to turn engagement into a sustainable business," said Vasavada, a popular social media influencer herself.

"This programme is built on the belief that influence isn't luck, it is strategy. While anyone can create content, few understand how to sustain influence, build consistent income, and scale their digital brand strategically," she said. "This programme will give learners access to structured learning, expert mentorship, and real-world exposure that shortens the trial-and-error journey most creators face," she added.

A body positivity advocate and digital storyteller, Vasavada is known for empowering women and sparking meaningful conversations online.

Joining her is Siddharth Deshmukh, better known as The Travelling Professor, a digital strategist, creator, mentor, and author whose content spans podcasts, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

"He teaches how to craft smart, purpose-driven content that connects with audiences and builds lasting influence. Together, they bring insider insights from the classroom and the creator world, making learning both strategic and relatable," an institute spokesperson said.

"Adding unmatched industry perspective, Viraj Sheth, Co-founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment, joins the programme as the industry expert. Through Monk Entertainment, Viraj has facilitated collaborations with leading brands and personalities, including Flipkart, Mumbai Indians, NBA India, Priyanka Chopra, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more," he added.

