BTSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 1,907 Posts Ends Soon; Check Details Here

The online application for the positions of Work Inspector, Dental Hygienist, and Hostel Manager is going to end soon by the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC). The minimum age requirement varies according to the position for which an applicant is applying.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
BTSC Recruitment 2025 |

BTSC Recruitment 2025: The online application for the positions of Work Inspector, Dental Hygienist, and Hostel Manager is going to end soon by the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC). Applicants can apply for these posts till November 10, 2025, on the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in. Aspirants must pay a fee of Rs 100.

BTSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment is intended to fill 1,907 jobs. The post-wise breakdown is as follows:

1. Work Inspector posts: 1,114

2. Dental Hygienist posts: 702

3. Hostel Manager posts: 91

BTSC Recruitment 2025: Age limit

The minimum age requirement varies according to the position for which an applicant is applying. The minimum age requirement for the roles of Dental Hygienist and Work Inspector is 18, whereas the minimum age requirement for the position of Hostel Manager is 21. For applicants in the Unreserved (UR) category, the upper age limit is 37 years old; for UR female candidates, it is 40 years old.

The upper age limit for applicants from the Backward Class (BC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) is 40 years old for both male and female applicants, while the upper age limit for candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) is 42 years old.

BTSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the form, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Recruitment tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Dental Hygienist, Hostel Manager, and Work Inspector registration link.

Step 4: Next, candidates need to register and then proceed with the application process.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

What is BTSC?

The Bihar Technical Service Commission, formed in 2014, recruits candidates for technical Group B and C posts, which were earlier handled by the Staff Selection Commission.

