 India Electronics Association Lauds Government's Commitment Of ₹4,500 Crore To Modernise Semiconductor Complex In Punjab
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia Electronics Association Lauds Government's Commitment Of ₹4,500 Crore To Modernise Semiconductor Complex In Punjab

India Electronics Association Lauds Government's Commitment Of ₹4,500 Crore To Modernise Semiconductor Complex In Punjab

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) on Saturday lauded the government's commitment of Rs 4,500 crore to modernise Semiconductor Complex Limited (SCL) in Mohali, as it can support pilot production, small-volume fabrication, and early-stage prototyping.The SCL plant is expected to be modernised for a 180 nm node that could create numerous business opportunities.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) on Saturday lauded the government's commitment of Rs 4,500 crore to modernise Semiconductor Complex Limited (SCL) in Mohali, as it can support pilot production, small-volume fabrication, and early-stage prototyping — turning ideas into market-ready products faster.

Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, urged close coordination between the Centre and the state government to expedite land allotment and infrastructure clearances to avoid delays and uncertainty. The SCL plant is expected to be modernised for a 180 nm node that could create numerous business opportunities and a 100‑fold capacity increase, IESA said in a statement.

Read Also
Semiconductor Material & Electronic Components Maker AEIM Plans To Invest ₹10,000 Crore In...
article-image

The successful 180 nm setup can be used to build future upgrades to lower technology nodes, it added. "This capability is also vital for India’s strategic needs, especially in defence, aerospace, space, and other sensitive sectors that require trusted, indigenous semiconductor manufacturing," it said. SCL could also evolve into a national training and capacity-building centre, providing EDA-tool access, hands-on workforce development, and strong collaboration with academia and industry to build India’s future semiconductor talent pool.

Stable policy and fiscal support under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) will further enable SCL to scale, integrate with India’s broader supply chain, and contribute to the nation’s export and innovation goals, the association said The consortium approach with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Defence Research and Development Organisation and Indian Space Research Organisation along with state government’s support will make SCL facility highly successful and Impactful, it added.

FPJ Shorts
Where To See Flamingos In Mumbai: Check Out Top 5 Viewing Points
Where To See Flamingos In Mumbai: Check Out Top 5 Viewing Points
Anupamaa Written Update, November 29: Anupama & Baa Plan To Have A Fresh Start After The Police Incident
Anupamaa Written Update, November 29: Anupama & Baa Plan To Have A Fresh Start After The Police Incident
Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha To Marry Longtime Boyfriend Rohan Acharya, Sunny Deol To Become Extended Family?
Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha To Marry Longtime Boyfriend Rohan Acharya, Sunny Deol To Become Extended Family?
Bengaluru Weather: Cyclone Ditawah To Bring Moderate Rainfall On Saturday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Bengaluru Weather: Cyclone Ditawah To Bring Moderate Rainfall On Saturday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has drawn a clear roadmap for SCL Mohali. This will include a large-scale increase in production capacity, targeting 100 times the production of wafers from current levels. SCL Mohali will also continue to support students, researchers, and startups by providing fabrication facilities that turn their chip designs into real silicon.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Electronics Association Lauds Government's Commitment Of ₹4,500 Crore To Modernise...

India Electronics Association Lauds Government's Commitment Of ₹4,500 Crore To Modernise...

RBI's Monetary Policy Review To Take Place Amidst Low Inflation & Growth

RBI's Monetary Policy Review To Take Place Amidst Low Inflation & Growth

'Indian Tea Needs To Develop A Wider Catalogue Of Internationally Marketable Varieties': Piyush...

'Indian Tea Needs To Develop A Wider Catalogue Of Internationally Marketable Varieties': Piyush...

'Under The Leadership Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India Is Rapidly Moving Toward Self-Reliance...

'Under The Leadership Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India Is Rapidly Moving Toward Self-Reliance...

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey Stresses Need For Financial Literacy & Investor Protection

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey Stresses Need For Financial Literacy & Investor Protection