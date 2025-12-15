Banks To Remain Closed 4 Days This Week, See City-wise Holiday Schedule

December Brings Multiple Bank Holidays Across India. | File

Mumbai: As December 2025 comes to an end, banks across India will remain closed on several days in different cities for various reasons. If you are planning to visit a bank in the coming days, it is important to know the bank holiday schedule in your city to avoid inconvenience.

December 15 Bank Holiday

On Monday, December 15, banks in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh will remain closed. The reason for the holiday is the local Panchayati Raj institutions and municipal elections in Arunachal Pradesh. If you live in this region, you should avoid visiting banks tomorrow. In other parts of the country, banks will remain open as usual.

December 18 Bank Holiday

On Thursday, December 18, banks in Shillong, Meghalaya will be closed on account of U Soso Tham’s death anniversary. Additionally, in Chhattisgarh, banks will remain closed due to Guru Ghasidas Jayanti. In these states, plan your banking activities accordingly.

December 19 Bank Holiday

On Friday, December 19, banks in Goa will be closed to observe Mukti Divas. Residents in Goa should plan their banking needs in advance. Apart from Goa, banks will operate normally in the rest of the country.

December 20 Bank Holiday

On Saturday, December 20, banks in Gangtok will remain closed due to Losung/Namsung. Since it is the third Saturday of the month, banks in other cities will remain open.

These upcoming holidays show the importance of checking local bank schedules before visiting. Knowing city-wise bank holidays helps avoid unnecessary trips and ensures your banking work is completed on time.

With four bank holidays next week in different cities, planning ahead is essential, especially for residents of Itanagar, Shillong, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Gangtok. Make sure to check your local branch’s schedule before visiting.