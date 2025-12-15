 Shakti Pumps Stock Rises 35% In 3 Days, Gains Over 14% Monday After Large Orders
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessShakti Pumps Stock Rises 35% In 3 Days, Gains Over 14% Monday After Large Orders

Shakti Pumps Stock Rises 35% In 3 Days, Gains Over 14% Monday After Large Orders

Shakti Pumps shares rose 14 percent on Monday, reaching Rs 741, after large orders under the PM KUSUM scheme from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra. Over three sessions, the stock gained 34 percent, attracting retail, FII, and mutual fund investors.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Shakti Pumps India Limited’s shares rose sharply on Monday, December 15. |

Mumbai: Shakti Pumps India Limited’s shares rose sharply on Monday, December 15, gaining over 14 percent and trading at Rs 741. The stock had closed at Rs 650 last Friday. Over the past three trading sessions, Shakti Pumps shares have given investors a return of more than 35 percent.

Reason for the Surge

The main reason behind this strong rally is the large orders the company has recently received. Last Friday, Shakti Pumps announced that it got several orders under the PM KUSUM scheme. This news attracted a lot of attention from investors, including retail buyers, mutual funds, and foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Fall, Global Market Mood Subdued, Affecting Investor Sentiment
article-image

Details of the Orders

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Lionel Messi Lands In New Delhi For Final Leg Of GOAT India Tour Amid Heavy Security, Fans Gather Outside Airport
VIDEO: Lionel Messi Lands In New Delhi For Final Leg Of GOAT India Tour Amid Heavy Security, Fans Gather Outside Airport
'India Has Moved Towards Surplus Power Generation, Grid Integration & Leadership In Renewable Energy': Piyush Goyal
'India Has Moved Towards Surplus Power Generation, Grid Integration & Leadership In Renewable Energy': Piyush Goyal
'Chachi Brings International Embarrassment': AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Attacks CM Rekha Gupta After Singapore Issues Advisory On Delhi AQI Nearing 500
'Chachi Brings International Embarrassment': AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Attacks CM Rekha Gupta After Singapore Issues Advisory On Delhi AQI Nearing 500
Indian Railways Producing High-Technology LHB Coaches, Designed To Improve Safety & Enhance Riding Comfort
Indian Railways Producing High-Technology LHB Coaches, Designed To Improve Safety & Enhance Riding Comfort

The first big order came from Madhya Pradesh. The MP Urja Vikas Nigam Limited gave Shakti Pumps the task of installing 2,033 off-grid DC solar water pump systems. The total value of this order is Rs 71.25 crore.

The second order came from Jharkhand. The Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency gave an order worth Rs 23.98 crore for 1,200 solar water pumping systems.

Read Also
IPO Market Stays Busy Next Week, KSH International Leads Four New Issues As 15 Stocks Set To List
article-image

The third order is from Maharashtra. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited assigned Shakti Pumps the work of installing 16,025 off-grid DC solar water pumping systems, with a total value of Rs 443.78 crore.

Interest from Mutual Funds and FIIs

Due to the recent surge, Shakti Pumps’ market capitalization has reached Rs 9,079 crore. The company mainly provides solar-based motor pumps along with compressors, pumps, and diesel engines.

Read Also
Corona Remedies Shares Shine On Debut, Investors Gain Over 38% On Listing
article-image

The stock has attracted interest from retail investors, FIIs, and mutual funds. After the September quarter, FII holdings in Shakti Pumps increased to 5.60 percent from 5.06 percent in June. Mutual funds now hold 6.59 percent, up from 4.71 percent in the previous quarter.

The combination of big government-backed orders and growing institutional interest has made Shakti Pumps one of the most watched stocks in the market currently.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Readers should conduct their own research or consult a professional before making investment decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India Has Moved Towards Surplus Power Generation, Grid Integration & Leadership In Renewable...

'India Has Moved Towards Surplus Power Generation, Grid Integration & Leadership In Renewable...

Indian Railways Producing High-Technology LHB Coaches, Designed To Improve Safety & Enhance Riding...

Indian Railways Producing High-Technology LHB Coaches, Designed To Improve Safety & Enhance Riding...

Government Releases ₹260.20 Crore To Rural Local Bodies In Kerala As Part Of The 15th Finance...

Government Releases ₹260.20 Crore To Rural Local Bodies In Kerala As Part Of The 15th Finance...

Shakti Pumps Stock Rises 35% In 3 Days, Gains Over 14% Monday After Large Orders

Shakti Pumps Stock Rises 35% In 3 Days, Gains Over 14% Monday After Large Orders

India's Electric Vehicle Sales Could Reach 22 Million Units By 2035, EV Penetration Crossing 50%:...

India's Electric Vehicle Sales Could Reach 22 Million Units By 2035, EV Penetration Crossing 50%:...