 IPO Market Stays Busy Next Week, KSH International Leads Four New Issues As 15 Stocks Set To List
The IPO market will stay active next week with four new issues, led by KSH International, and 15 companies set to list. Both mainboard and SME segments will see heavy action, offering investors multiple opportunities in the primary market.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
The IPO market will stay active next week with four new issues, led by KSH International, and 15 companies set to list. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The primary market is set for another busy week in the third week of December, with four new initial public offerings (IPOs) opening for subscription and as many as 15 companies scheduled to make their stock market debut. Investor interest is expected to stay strong across both mainboard and SME segments.

Last week, the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO opened for bidding on Friday, December 12, and will close on Tuesday, December 16. Alongside this, several new IPOs and listings are lined up in the coming days.

KSH International Headlines New IPOs

Among the new issues, KSH International IPO is the only mainboard offering opening next week. The IPO will open on December 16 and close on December 18. The price band has been fixed at Rs 365 to Rs 384 per share.

The Rs 710-crore issue includes a fresh issue of 1.09 crore shares worth Rs 420 crore and an offer for sale of 0.76 crore shares worth Rs 290 crore.

SME IPOs to Watch

Three IPOs will open in the SME segment next week. Neptune Logitek IPO will open on December 15 and close on December 17. It is a fixed-price issue at Rs 126 per share and aims to raise Rs 46.62 crore through a fresh issue.

Global Ocean Logistics India IPO will open on December 17 and close on December 19. The price band is set between Rs 74 and Rs 78 per share. This Rs 30.41-crore issue is entirely a fresh issue.

MARC Technocrats IPO will also open on December 17 and close on December 19. The price band is Rs 88 to Rs 93 per share. The Rs 42.59-crore IPO includes both a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

Busy Listing Calendar Ahead

The listing calendar is equally packed. On December 15, Wakefit Innovations IPO and Corona Remedies IPO will list on the mainboard. In the SME segment, K.V. Toys India, Prodocs Solutions and Riddhi Display Equipments will debut the same day.

On December 17, Nephrocare Health Services and Park Medi World will list on NSE and BSE, while Unisem Agritech and Shipwaves Online will debut in the SME segment.

Listings will continue on December 18 with Pajson Agro India and HRS Aluglaze, followed by Stanbik Agro, Exim Routes and Ashwini Container Movers on December 19.

