IPO Alert: ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Opens With Soft Start, Grey Market Premium Steady At ₹120

IPO Opens With High Expectations. |

Mumbai: The IPO of ICICI Prudential AMC opened today and will remain open for investors until 16 December 2025. The company, which is one of India’s leading asset management firms, has set the price band between Rs 2061 and Rs 2165 per share. ICICI Prudential AMC plans to raise Rs 10,602.65 crore, but the entire issue is an Offer for Sale (OFS). This means the money raised will go to the existing shareholders who are selling their stake, not to the company.

Grey Market Premium Indicates Mild Interest

Before the IPO opened, its shares started trading in the grey market. As per market watchers, the GMP (Grey Market Premium) stands at Rs 120 per share. A positive GMP usually shows that investors are expecting listing gains, although it does not guarantee future performance.

Subscription Status Shows Slow Start

On the morning of the first day, the IPO saw a slow response. By 10:51 AM, the issue was subscribed only 0.04 times, meaning demand is still building. The retail section was subscribed 0.05 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) portion also saw 0.05 times subscription. This shows that most investors may be waiting for later days to decide.

Key Details Investors Should Know

Each lot of the IPO contains six shares, and investors must bid in multiples of this lot. The final share allotment is expected on 17 December 2025, handled by KFin Technologies Ltd, the official registrar.

The IPO is backed by a strong list of lead managers, including major global and Indian names such as Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Axis Capital, Kotak, SBI Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs, JM Financial, and many more. The shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on 19 December 2025.

Should You Apply?

Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any fresh capital. The business fundamentals of ICICI Prudential AMC are strong, but the slow early subscription suggests investors may be cautious about the high price range. Applying depends on your risk appetite and belief in long-term performance rather than quick listing gains.

Disclaimer: This information is for general awareness only and not financial advice. IPO investing involves risks. Please assess your risk appetite and consult a certified financial advisor before investing.