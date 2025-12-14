8th Pay Commission Raises Big Question On Pensioners DA, Government Breaks Silence On Viral Claim

The government has denied claims that pensioners will lose DA hikes under the 8th Pay Commission. Image by Grok |

New Delhi: The Central government has clarified rumours related to the 8th Pay Commission after a message went viral on social media claiming that pensioners would no longer receive Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes under the new Finance Act, 2025. The message caused concern among retired Central government employees, especially pensioners who depend on regular DA increases to manage rising costs.

To address the confusion, the government issued a clarification on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

What the Viral Claim Said

The viral message circulating on platforms like WhatsApp and X claimed that under the Finance Act, 2025, the government had stopped post-retirement benefits such as DA increases and pay commission revisions for pensioners. It suggested that the formation of the 8th Pay Commission would negatively impact retired employees.

Government Calls the Claim Fake

In an official PIB Fact Check post, the government clearly stated that the message is false and misleading. It said that there is no decision to stop DA increases or pay commission benefits for pensioners under the Finance Act, 2025.

🚨 Will retired Govt employees stop getting DA hikes & Pay Commission benefits under the Finance Act 2025⁉️



A message circulating on #WhatsApp claims that the Central Government has withdrawn post-retirement benefits like DA hikes and Pay Commission revisions for retired… pic.twitter.com/T3ylHEvCXt — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 13, 2025

The government explained that pensioners will continue to receive DA hikes and other retirement benefits as usual.

When Can Benefits Be Stopped?

The Centre clarified that DA increases and pay commission benefits can be stopped only in specific cases. According to the amended CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, retirement benefits may be withheld only if an employee is dismissed or removed from service due to serious misconduct or disciplinary action.

The clarification mainly applies to employees absorbed in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). If such an employee is later dismissed for disciplinary reasons, then their post-retirement benefits can be stopped.

Earlier Clarification Already Issued

The government also reminded the public that a notification issued in May 2025 had already made this position clear. It stated that retirement benefits of government employees would be affected only in cases of dismissal or proven misconduct, and not for regular pensioners.

Advisory to the Public

The Centre has urged people not to trust viral or unverified messages on social media. It advised citizens to wait for official announcements or confirmations before believing or sharing such claims.