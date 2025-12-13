Dialysis Services Provider Nephrocare Health's IPO Subscribed 13.96 Times On The Closing Day Of Share Sale

File Image |

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of dialysis services provider Nephrocare Health Services Ltd got subscribed 13.96 times on the closing day of share sale on Friday.The Rs 871-crore IPO received bids for 18,68,94,592 shares against 1,33,87,854 shares on offer, as per details available with the NSE.

Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIBs) portion attracted 27.47 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 24.27 times. The category meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 2.31 times subscription.Nephrocare Health Services, known for its brand NephroPlus, on Tuesday garnered Rs 260 crore from anchor investors.

The Hyderabad-based company has fixed a price band of Rs 438-460 per share for its IPO, valuing the company at over Rs 4,600 crore.The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares aggregating to Rs 353.4 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.12 crore shares valued at Rs 517.6 crore, at the upper end, taking the total issue size to Rs 871 crore.

Of the fresh issue, the company proposes to utilise Rs 129.1 crore for opening of new dialysis clinics in India; Rs 136 crore for payment of debt; and the balance for general corporate purposes.Incorporated in 2009, NephroPlus has a global network of 519 clinics, including 51 clinics across the Philippines, Uzbekistan, and Nepal, as of September 30, 2025.ICICI Securities, Ambit, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers to the issue.

