'Sustaining 7-8% Growth Top Priority For Job Creation, Women Leadership, And Creative Economy': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sustaining an economic growth rate of 7-8 per cent is the government’s top priority as it is key to job creation and benefits reaching every citizen, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday. | FPJ

Sustaining an economic growth rate of 7-8 per cent is the government’s top priority as it is key to job creation and benefits reaching every citizen, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday.

Interacting with college students from different parts of the country after the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, Sitharaman underlined that strong growth is the foundation of all policy decisions. She said India needs to remain the world’s fastest-growing major economy and stay in the 7-8 per cent growth range to ensure widespread economic gains.

Growth First, Everything Else Follows

The finance minister said economic growth directly leads to job creation, brings more people into the workforce and improves productivity. In her view, sustained growth is not just a macroeconomic goal but a practical tool to improve everyday lives. She made it clear that all government actions are aligned with maintaining this growth momentum, reflecting a clear and consistent policy focus.

Sitharaman also spoke about the changing dynamics of the workforce, noting that employers are increasingly recognising the value women bring due to their efficiency and precision. This, she said, is evident in the rising number of women taking up semi-skilled roles across sectors.

More Women Leaders, More Creative Jobs

However, she flagged concerns over the low representation of women in boardrooms and leadership positions. While acknowledging progress, the minister said more women must rise to decision-making roles to influence policies and act as role models. Her remarks suggest that economic inclusion must go beyond participation and translate into leadership.

The finance minister also highlighted the government’s continued support for the Orange Economy, which includes animation, visual effects, gaming and comics. She said consistent policies, funding and institutional support have been extended to this sector since the last budget. Pointing out that even television media now relies heavily on such creative inputs, Sitharaman described the sector as bright, fast-growing and full of opportunities for young people with creative aptitude.

How the Budget Comes Together

Giving students an insight into the budget-making process, Sitharaman said preparations begin in late October or November. The process involves wide-ranging consultations with industry bodies, businesses, economists, trade unions and other interest groups, along with public feedback collected through social media.

She explained that suggestions are shortlisted and discussed with concerned ministries and states before being refined for feasibility and implementation. After several rounds of review and drafting, the final budget speech is prepared. The detailed explanation reinforced the idea that the budget is not a one-day exercise, but the result of months of deliberation and coordination.