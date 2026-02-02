Mumbai To Host ISSA India Regional Meeting 2026, Boosting India’s Global Maritime Profile |

Mumbai will host the ISSA India Regional Meeting 2026 on February 5, bringing global attention to India’s rapidly growing role in the international maritime and ship supply industry.

Event Organisers and Venue

The high-level meeting, organised by the International Ship Suppliers and Services Association (ISSA), will be held at The Lalit, Mumbai and is managed by Iklusive Media, a global event management company.

Global Maritime Leaders Gather

The ISSA India Regional Meeting will bring together ISSA’s President and Executive Board members, international delegates, senior government officials, maritime experts, and leading ship suppliers from across India. The forum aims to facilitate strategic dialogue, collaboration, and long-term growth within the ship supply and maritime services sector.

National ISSA Association Plans

A key agenda item will be discussions on the formation of a National ISSA Association in India, a move expected to significantly enhance India’s representation in the global ship supply ecosystem. ISSA currently represents over 1,500 ship suppliers worldwide through 42 national associations, and the establishment of an Indian national body would position India as one of the most influential contributors within the organisation.

Focus on Best Practices

The meeting will also focus on best practices in ship supply, regulatory frameworks, ethical trading standards, international cooperation, and the future of maritime services in India. Industry leaders and senior government officials are expected to address emerging opportunities and challenges linked to India’s expanding port and maritime infrastructure.

Strengthening India’s Maritime Role

Organisers said the meeting comes at a critical time as India strengthens its position as a global maritime hub. The discussions and outcomes are expected to support stronger industry alignment, improved global representation, and sustainable growth for Indian ship suppliers.

Significant Step for Global Engagement

The ISSA India Regional Meeting is expected to mark a significant step forward in strengthening India’s engagement with the global maritime supply chain.

