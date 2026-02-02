 Tata Realty Narrows Loss To ₹19.72 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 17% QoQ To ₹33.72 Crore
Tata Realty Narrows Loss To ₹19.72 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 17% QoQ To ₹33.72 Crore

Tata Realty posted a standalone net loss of ₹19.72 crore in Q3 FY26, widening 35.6% sequentially but improving 66.9% YoY from ₹59.54 crore. Revenue rose 17.1% QoQ to ₹33.72 crore, with operating margin improving from -51% to -19%. Finance costs and rising employee expenses moderated sequential gains, while nine-month performance shows recovery with losses down 60.9%.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
Tata Realty Narrows Loss To ₹19.72 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 17% QoQ To ₹33.72 Crore

Mumbai: Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd reported a 35.6% sequential widening of standalone net loss to ₹19.72 crore in Q3 FY26, despite a 17.1% rise in revenue from operations to ₹33.72 crore. Compared to a loss of ₹14.53 crore in Q2 and ₹59.54 crore in Q3 FY25, the company’s YoY performance reflects a 66.9% improvement. Revenue showed a steady uptick from ₹28.79 crore in Q2 and ₹29.21 crore in Q1, indicating consistent top-line growth.

Tata Realty's Performance in Focus

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Tata Realty’s revenue from operations rose to ₹33.72 crore, up from ₹28.79 crore in Q2 FY26 and ₹29.21 crore in Q3 FY25. The company's standalone loss narrowed significantly on a year-on-year basis to ₹19.72 crore from ₹59.54 crore a year ago. The improvement was driven by lower total expenses at ₹60.55 crore in Q3, compared to ₹92.29 crore in Q3 FY25 and ₹64.06 crore in the previous quarter .

Sequential Growth Moderates Despite Top-line Gains

On a QoQ basis, revenue grew by ₹4.93 crore, or 17.1%, while other income also rose from ₹5.43 crore in Q2 to ₹9.01 crore in Q3. However, total expenses reduced only marginally by 5.5% sequentially. Finance costs remained elevated at ₹20.07 crore, while employee benefit expenses climbed to ₹18.04 crore from ₹16.30 crore. Operating margin improved from -51% in Q2 to -19% in Q3, largely due to higher revenue and contained losses on investments .

The company attributed the rising employee costs to regulatory changes, including a ₹2.37 crore impact from India’s new labour codes. Notably, net profit margin improved to -58% in Q3 from -204% a year ago. Tata Realty’s net worth remained robust at ₹8,501.55 crore. No new NCDs were issued during the quarter, and all current debt remains unsecured. EPS stood at ₹(0.06), marginally wider than Q2's ₹(0.05), but a substantial recovery from ₹(0.19) in Q3 FY25 .

Nine-Month Performance Signals Recovery

For the nine months ended December 2025, Tata Realty reported revenue of ₹87.42 crore, nearly flat compared to ₹88.85 crore in the same period last year. However, net loss sharply narrowed to ₹60.14 crore from ₹154.09 crore, a 60.9% improvement. The operating margin for the 9M period stood at -38%, with a net loss margin of -69%. With total income at ₹113.38 crore and continued backing from the parent group, the company appears to be gradually stabilizing amid a challenging cost environment.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q3 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.

