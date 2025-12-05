 Sensex & Nifty Storm Back After RBI Cuts Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points In A Bid To Bolster Economic Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex & Nifty Storm Back After RBI Cuts Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points In A Bid To Bolster Economic Growth

Sensex & Nifty Storm Back After RBI Cuts Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points In A Bid To Bolster Economic Growth

Sensex and Nifty rallied in morning trade after the RBI cut interest rates by 25 basis points.The MPC decided to vote in favour of growth despite ongoing robust growth in the economy. The unanimous nature of the decision in cutting rates by 25 bps reflects the consensus in the MPC that giving a further boost to growth is a risk worth taking even in the context of a depreciating rupee.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Image Generated By Grok |

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in morning trade on Friday after the RBI cut interest rates by 25 basis points in a bid to further bolster economic growth.After volatility in early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex later bounced back, advancing 318.71 points to 85,584.03. The 50-share NSE Nifty also climbed 95 points to 26,128.75.

Shrugging off concerns over the rupee's depreciation, the RBI has cut the interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent in a bid to bolster further economic growth, which rose to a six-quarter high of 8.2 per cent in the second quarter of the current financial year.The development is expected to make advances, including housing, auto and commercial loans cheaper.

Read Also
RBI Cuts Repo Rate, Making Housing, Auto & Commercial Loans Cheaper
article-image

Announcing the fifth bi-monthly monetary policy for the current fiscal, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously decided to cut the short-term lending rate, or repo rate, by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent, with a neutral stance.The RBI has sharply raised its growth projection to 7.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent earlier for the current financial year.

"The MPC decided to vote in favour of growth despite ongoing robust growth in the economy. The unanimous nature of the decision in cutting rates by 25 bps reflects the consensus in the MPC that giving a further boost to growth is a risk worth taking even in the context of a depreciating rupee," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.The projection of 7.3 per cent GDP growth for FY 26 is optimistic for the market, he added.

FPJ Shorts
RBI Raises GDP Growth Projection To 7.3% For The Current Fiscal From Earlier Estimate Of 6.8% On the Back Of Robust Economic Performance
RBI Raises GDP Growth Projection To 7.3% For The Current Fiscal From Earlier Estimate Of 6.8% On the Back Of Robust Economic Performance
Video: Baby Seal Unexpectedly Shows Up At Beer Bar In New Zealand; Stuns Customers & Staff
Video: Baby Seal Unexpectedly Shows Up At Beer Bar In New Zealand; Stuns Customers & Staff
US-Based Data Security Software Company Cohesity To Barge In With $1 Billion Investment In India, Chasing Heels Of The Fastest-Growing Market
US-Based Data Security Software Company Cohesity To Barge In With $1 Billion Investment In India, Chasing Heels Of The Fastest-Growing Market
As Passengers Lose Temper At BLR Gate, Voices Rise In Support Of IndiGo Crew
As Passengers Lose Temper At BLR Gate, Voices Rise In Support Of IndiGo Crew
Read Also
Japanese Giant Aichi Steel To Expand Collaboration With Vardhman Special Steels In Punjab, Entailing...
article-image

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were among the major winners.However, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel were among the laggards.Rate-sensitive stocks like auto and real estate were trading higher.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,944.19 crore on Thursday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,661.05 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded in positive territory while Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.US markets ended on a flat note on Thursday.Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.16 per cent to USD 63.16 per barrel.On Thursday, the Sensex edged higher by 158.51 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 85,265.32. The Nifty climbed 47.75 points or 0.18 per cent to 26,033.75.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RBI Raises GDP Growth Projection To 7.3% For The Current Fiscal From Earlier Estimate Of 6.8% On...

RBI Raises GDP Growth Projection To 7.3% For The Current Fiscal From Earlier Estimate Of 6.8% On...

US-Based Data Security Software Company Cohesity To Barge In With $1 Billion Investment In India,...

US-Based Data Security Software Company Cohesity To Barge In With $1 Billion Investment In India,...

NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub Releases Roadmap On Transforming India Into A Leading...

NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub Releases Roadmap On Transforming India Into A Leading...

Sensex & Nifty Storm Back After RBI Cuts Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points In A Bid To Bolster...

Sensex & Nifty Storm Back After RBI Cuts Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points In A Bid To Bolster...

RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 bps As 2025 Ends, Could Homebuyers See Faster EMI Relief If Banks Pass On...

RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 bps As 2025 Ends, Could Homebuyers See Faster EMI Relief If Banks Pass On...