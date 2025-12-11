 HSBC Upgrades India To 'Overweight', Retains Sensex Target Of 94,000 For 2026 Amid Strong Growth Outlook
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHSBC Upgrades India To 'Overweight', Retains Sensex Target Of 94,000 For 2026 Amid Strong Growth Outlook

HSBC Upgrades India To 'Overweight', Retains Sensex Target Of 94,000 For 2026 Amid Strong Growth Outlook

Indian equities are set to be in a stronger position in 2026 on the back of lower inflation, tax reforms, and an easier monetary policy, a HSBC Global Research report stated on Thursday, putting India's outlook as 'overweight' from the Asia region.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
HSBC’s latest report upgrades India to ‘overweight’ and predicts Sensex at 94,000 by 2026, citing lower inflation, reforms, and stronger earnings | Representational Image

New Delhi, Dec 11: Indian equities are set to be in a stronger position in 2026 on the back of lower inflation, tax reforms, and an easier monetary policy, a HSBC Global Research report stated on Thursday, putting India's outlook as 'overweight' from the Asia region.

Additionally, the global financial research firm maintained its previous target for Sensex at 94,000 for the upcoming year.

Sensex Target Maintained at 94,000 for 2026

"We are overweight India in an Asia context; our unchanged Sensex end-2026 target is 94,000, up 11 per cent from current levels," the HSBC report said.

FPJ Shorts
Gautam Gambhir Expresses Anger After Arshdeep Singh Bowls 7 WIDES In An Over During IND Vs SA 2nd T20I
Gautam Gambhir Expresses Anger After Arshdeep Singh Bowls 7 WIDES In An Over During IND Vs SA 2nd T20I
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Review: This Kapil Sharma Starrer Is All About Multiplication Of Love & Division Of Sanity!
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Review: This Kapil Sharma Starrer Is All About Multiplication Of Love & Division Of Sanity!
PM Modi Speaks To US President Donald Trump, Discusses Regional & International Developments
PM Modi Speaks To US President Donald Trump, Discusses Regional & International Developments
TRP Week 48: Anupamaa Holds The Top Spot, While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Faces A Steep Decline
TRP Week 48: Anupamaa Holds The Top Spot, While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Faces A Steep Decline

HSBC, in the report, noted that consensus forecasts point to 10 per cent growth in FY26e and 16 per cent in FY27 (14 per cent for large caps). "The worst of the earnings downgrades seems to be behind us, and recent results have boosted our confidence in the growth outlook," it highlighted.

Valuations are now more reasonable, with India's premium over other emerging markets back to normal levels. "We also anticipate more foreign flows as funds look to diversify beyond AI-focused sectors in Asia," the firm noted.

Sectoral Outlook: Autos, Telecom, Energy

Sectors including autos should benefit from lower rates, while telecoms enjoy strong pricing power and limited competition. "We also like Energy because the companies in the sector are well-placed, given softer oil prices," the report said.

However, according to the report, four factors could dampen interest-- a slower growth recovery, AI enthusiasm elsewhere in Asia, rising geopolitical tensions, and currency swings.

A trade deal with the US would be positive, but, in our view, it is not essential for the return of foreign investors, it added.

SBI Funds Management Notes Strengthening Market Conditions

Earlier, SBI Funds Management in its report said that India’s market outlook is turning increasingly constructive, as resilient GDP growth, improving earnings expectations and supportive monetary policy begin to lift investor sentiment.

The fund management company noted that while near-term challenges persist, the overall environment for equities is gradually strengthening, setting the stage for a measured but steady improvement ahead.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Indian Equities Set For Strong Momentum In 2026, Driven By Government Policies & Rate Cuts: HSBC...
article-image

According to SBI Funds, India’s real GDP growth remained well above forecasts, with the economy expanding 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY26 and 8.2 per cent in Q2 FY26.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HSBC Upgrades India To 'Overweight', Retains Sensex Target Of 94,000 For 2026 Amid Strong Growth...

HSBC Upgrades India To 'Overweight', Retains Sensex Target Of 94,000 For 2026 Amid Strong Growth...

NSE Warns Investors Against 5 Individuals Running Unauthorised Stock Tip Channels, Flags Illegal...

NSE Warns Investors Against 5 Individuals Running Unauthorised Stock Tip Channels, Flags Illegal...

Rupee Slumps 39 Paise To Close At All-Time Low Of 90.33 Against US Dollar

Rupee Slumps 39 Paise To Close At All-Time Low Of 90.33 Against US Dollar

Aadhaar OTP Boosts Tatkal Booking Fairness In 322 Trains, Railways Deactivates 3.02 Cr Fake User IDs...

Aadhaar OTP Boosts Tatkal Booking Fairness In 322 Trains, Railways Deactivates 3.02 Cr Fake User IDs...

Sensex Jumps 426 Points & Nifty Reclaims 25,900, Market Stages Strong Comeback After Sharp Fall;...

Sensex Jumps 426 Points & Nifty Reclaims 25,900, Market Stages Strong Comeback After Sharp Fall;...