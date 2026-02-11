Godrej Consumer Q3 Profit Surges 62% QoQ To ₹529 Crore, Revenue Grows 5% YoY To ₹3,694 Crore |

Mumbai: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) posted a 61.7% sequential jump in consolidated net profit to ₹528.95 crore for Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations rose 5.1% year-on-year to ₹3,694.20 crore. The sharp profit growth from ₹327.21 crore in Q2 and ₹333.53 crore in Q1 reflects strong operating leverage. Revenue also showed consistent upward movement across quarters, climbing from ₹3,419.85 crore in Q2 and ₹3,404.20 crore in Q1.

Strong Operational Performance Fuels Profit Surge

Total income stood at ₹3,758.08 crore in Q3, up 8.5% sequentially and 5.4% YoY. Net profit rose 12.8% compared to ₹468.91 crore in Q3 FY25, aided by muted growth in expenses. Total expenses increased only marginally by 0.5% QoQ to ₹3,051.87 crore, and actually declined 0.8% YoY. As a result, profit before tax expanded to ₹706.21 crore from ₹427.33 crore in the previous quarter and ₹590.47 crore a year earlier.

Sequential Margin Expansion Drives Earnings

Godrej Consumer’s bottom-line strength was driven by operational efficiencies and cost control. EPS (basic and diluted) rose sharply to ₹6.26 from ₹3.87 in Q2. Gross margin expansion was supported by stable raw material costs and a favourable product mix, particularly in home and personal care segments. With operating profit improving disproportionately to revenue, the quarter marks one of the best margin performances in recent years.

Nine-Month View: Stable Growth Amid Cost Discipline

In the nine months ending December 2025, GCPL recorded revenue of ₹10,518.25 crore, up 5.3% over the previous year. Cumulative net profit rose 3.2% YoY to ₹1,189.69 crore from ₹1,152.84 crore. The company maintained tight control over costs during the period, with expenses growing slower than revenue. The consistent profitability and modest topline growth underline GCPL’s focus on quality earnings and portfolio efficiency.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q3 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.