93% Of Travellers Link In-Flight Comfort To Post-Landing Well-being, 60% Flyers Willing To Pay Extra For Comfort : Air India Survey

About 93% of travellers believe that in-flight comfort impacts how they feel after landing, revealed a recent customer survey carried out by Air India. |

Mumbai: About 93% of travellers believe that in-flight comfort impacts how they feel after landing, revealed a recent customer survey carried out by Air India. The survey also found that around 60% travellers don’t mind paying a little extra for more comfort even for short flights.

Air India unveiled a 360-degree campaign around its Premium Economy product that is today offered on 60% of its aircraft. The campaign, called “The Premium you Deserve”, showcases India’s only Premium Economy, to position it as more than a mere upgrade, and as a mindset that values priority, space, care and warmth.

The airline’s recent customer survey promoted the idea that comfort is no longer a luxury but a reasonable expectation, even on short flights, both domestic and short-haul international. The survey revealed that Indian travellers are re-evaluating their priorities, with 80% saying that having a comfortable journey is more important than ever before.

The survey also highlighted that 87% travellers believe that choosing comfort is not an indulgence, but practical. Moreover, 93% said that in-flight comfort impacts how they feel after landing and 60% don’t mind paying a little extra for more comfort even for short flights, be it domestic or short-haul international.

The insight at the heart of the campaign is simple yet powerful, reframing upgrade not as a luxury or splurge, but as something far more personal - a deserved experience.

The campaign will be rolled out across key touchpoints to showcase the sensory moments that signal comfort and care. The campaign highlights the perks of premium economy, including extra leg room, enhanced recline, priority check-in and gourmet meals among others.

Read Also 25 Years After Kutch Quake, CSMVS Honours Artisans Who Stitched Their Lives Back Together

Air India recently completed the retrofit of its legacy narrowbody fleet, transforming the aircraft with three class cabins, including luxurious seats in Business, extra legroom seats in Premium Economy and comfortable seats in Economy, offering wider choice to its guests.

Air India is now in the process of retrofitting its widebody aircraft, with the first legacy B787-8 aircraft rejoining the fleet post retrofit in March 2026. All the 26 B787-8 aircraft in the fleet will complete their retrofit by mid-2027 while retrofit of B777 aircraft will begin in 2027 and will be completed in 2028.

The airline also recently unveiled ‘The Maharaja Lounge’, its first flagship lounge, at Terminal 3 of New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/