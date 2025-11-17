 CNG Becomes Costlier Across NCR, IGL Hikes Prices Across NCR, Here's Why The Price Hike Matters
IGL has increased CNG prices by about Re 1 per kg across several NCR cities from 6 a.m. on 16 November 2025, while keeping Delhi’s rate unchanged. The hike affects daily commuters, taxi and auto drivers the most. Rising input and supply costs are believed to be the reason behind the revision.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
Noida: If you’re driving a CNG vehicle in Delhi-NCR or the cities around it, get ready to shell out a bit more at the pump. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) just bumped up CNG prices by about Rs1 per kg starting November 16, 2025, at 6 a.m. Delhi itself dodged the hike for now, so you’ll still pay the old rate in the capital, but places like Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar aren’t so lucky—the new, higher prices are in effect.

IGL isn’t small-time. They supply CNG to over 1.5 million vehicles and run more than 725 stations all over northern India. So when they shift prices, a lot of people feel it.

Here’s how the numbers look

In Noida and Greater Noida, CNG just jumped from Rs84.70 to Rs85.70 per kg. Delhi commuters can breathe a little easier since the price there stays put at Rs76.09 per kg, at least for now.

Other cities—Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Gurugram, Kanpur, Ajmer, Hapur, and a bunch more—also saw rates go up, landing anywhere between Rs82 and Rs89 per kg. It’s a big swath of territory, and a lot of drivers rely on CNG to get through their day.

This isn’t just numbers on a board. Cab drivers, auto-rickshaw guys, and regular folks driving their own cars—everyone who counts on CNG for daily travel—gets hit. In the NCR, where long commutes and heavy traffic are just part of life, even a small bump like this can stack up fast. If you’re doing 100 or 150 kilometers every day, your monthly fuel costs are going to feel the pinch.

Why the hike?

IGL hasn’t given an official reason yet. Usually, these changes come down to global natural gas prices and transportation costs, but nobody’s spelled it out this time. We’ll see in the next few weeks if this is just a one-off or if prices are set to climb even higher.

