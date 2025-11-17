 IOC Boosts India’s Upstream Energy Journey With Commencement Of First Domestic Production From Jyoti-1 Well In Gujarat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIOC Boosts India’s Upstream Energy Journey With Commencement Of First Domestic Production From Jyoti-1 Well In Gujarat

IOC Boosts India’s Upstream Energy Journey With Commencement Of First Domestic Production From Jyoti-1 Well In Gujarat

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri added that the effort aligns with the government’s broader goals of achieving greater energy independence and optimising domestic resources. The minister also highlighted that the achievement was the result of coordinated efforts between the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), and Indian Oil Corporation.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Monday announced that it has taken an important step forward in India’s upstream energy journey with the commencement of first domestic production from the Jyoti-1 well in Gujarat. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the development on social media, calling it a small but significant milestone in boosting the country’s energy security.

According to Puri, IOC began production from the Jyoti-1 well in Block CB-ONN-2005/9 at the IUVL site on November 14, 2025. "A small but significant step forward in India’s upstream progress. Energy Maharatna @IndianOilcl has commenced first domestic production from the Jyoti-1 well in Block CB-ONN-2005/9 at the IUVL site in Gujarat on November 14," the Union Minister said in a post on social media platform X. He said that this revival marks a turning point for the Energy Maharatna, which is now making a renewed push into the upstream sector.

Read Also
Gujarat's Handloom & Handicraft Sector Reports Strong Revival, Recording Sales Worth ₹17.5 Crore
article-image

The minister added that the effort aligns with the government’s broader goals of achieving greater energy independence and optimising domestic resources under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister also highlighted that the achievement was the result of coordinated efforts between the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) and Indian Oil Corporation.

He congratulated all teams involved for pushing forward India’s upstream capabilities. This development comes at a time when the government has been focusing on strengthening India’s energy security through multiple channels. Earlier in the day, in a major move to diversify fuel sourcing, Puri had announced that Indian public sector oil companies had signed a one-year deal to import liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the United States for the first time.

FPJ Shorts
Senior Diplomats From The Association Of Southeast Asian Nations Will Commence Three-Day Visit To Madhya Pradesh
Senior Diplomats From The Association Of Southeast Asian Nations Will Commence Three-Day Visit To Madhya Pradesh
US Colleges See 17% Drop In New Foreign Students, Even As Total Enrolment Slips Just 1%
US Colleges See 17% Drop In New Foreign Students, Even As Total Enrolment Slips Just 1%
Mumbai: Uddhav-Raj, Thackeray Family Pay Tribute To Balasaheb Thackeray On His Death Anniversary At Shivaji Park | Video
Mumbai: Uddhav-Raj, Thackeray Family Pay Tribute To Balasaheb Thackeray On His Death Anniversary At Shivaji Park | Video
'Future Is Clearly Saffron': Telangana BJP's Cryptic Post On X Goes Viral After Rajamouli's Varanasi Teaser Launch
'Future Is Clearly Saffron': Telangana BJP's Cryptic Post On X Goes Viral After Rajamouli's Varanasi Teaser Launch

Calling it a "historic first," he said the agreement would help secure around 2.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LPG for the contract year 2026. India, one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing LPG markets, has been working on expanding both domestic production and international partnerships.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Senior Diplomats From The Association Of Southeast Asian Nations Will Commence Three-Day Visit To...

Senior Diplomats From The Association Of Southeast Asian Nations Will Commence Three-Day Visit To...

IOC Boosts India’s Upstream Energy Journey With Commencement Of First Domestic Production From...

IOC Boosts India’s Upstream Energy Journey With Commencement Of First Domestic Production From...

'Vizhinjam International Seaport Is Fast Emerging As A World-Class Transhipment Hub For India':...

'Vizhinjam International Seaport Is Fast Emerging As A World-Class Transhipment Hub For India':...

Praxis Home Retail Posts Net Profit Of ₹81 Crore, Driven By Strategic Restructuring Measures &...

Praxis Home Retail Posts Net Profit Of ₹81 Crore, Driven By Strategic Restructuring Measures &...

Tata Motors PV Share Crashes 6%, Is JLR’s Deepening Crisis Dragging The Automaker Into Trouble?

Tata Motors PV Share Crashes 6%, Is JLR’s Deepening Crisis Dragging The Automaker Into Trouble?