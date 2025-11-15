 Gujarat's Handloom & Handicraft Sector Reports Strong Revival, Recording Sales Worth ₹17.5 Crore
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Ahmedabad: Gujarat's handloom and handicraft sector has reported a strong revival, with Garvi Gurjari recording sales worth over Rs 17.5 crore between April and October 2025 through its emporiums and 34 craft fairs held within and outside the state.

The surge in demand for indigenous products has provided employment to more than 7,000 artisans, marking a significant push towards the vision of Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The sales figures also include government gift hampers and décor orders executed by the Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Cottage Industries Minister Naresh Patel, and Minister of State Swaroop Thakor, the state has intensified efforts to promote local artisans and traditional crafts in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi' campaign. To boost artisan incomes further, the corporation has issued purchase orders worth Rs 130.32 crore to craftsmen through its training-cum-production centres (TCPCs).

The corporation is now preparing for a fresh round of exhibitions in Delhi, Amritsar, Dehradun, Lucknow, Kolkata, Surat and Surajkund, aiming to expand market access for Gujarat's indigenous products. Alongside, the state is running extensive promotional campaigns across radio, outdoor displays, and railway stations to strengthen the Centre's Vocal for Local initiative and encourage citizens to buy local.

Garvi Gurjari is also working to modernise traditional crafts by organising design workshops, training sessions, market-trend programmes and special design camps to help artisans adapt their products to contemporary demand. The corporation says its efforts are helping Gujarat's rich handloom and handicraft heritage reach both national and global markets, directly translating into sustained livelihoods for thousands of artisans.

Swadeshi products are available at Garvi Gurjari outlets across Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bhuj, Salangpur, Libandi, Bharuch, Anand, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Surendranagar, Ekta Nagar and Rajkot, as well as online at www.garvigurjari.gujarat.gov.in. Gujarat's handicraft sector remains one of India’s most vibrant, with centuries-old traditions like Bandhani, Patola weaving, Ajrakh block-printing, Kutchi embroidery, Rogan art, lacquer work, wood carving and brassware sustaining thousands of artisans across Kutch, Saurashtra and North Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

