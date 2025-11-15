 ED Arrests Ocean Seven Buildtech's Managing Director After Conducting Searches At Nine Locations Across Delhi-NCR In A Money-Laundering Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessED Arrests Ocean Seven Buildtech's Managing Director After Conducting Searches At Nine Locations Across Delhi-NCR In A Money-Laundering Probe

ED Arrests Ocean Seven Buildtech's Managing Director After Conducting Searches At Nine Locations Across Delhi-NCR In A Money-Laundering Probe

The searches on Thursday led to the recovery of Rs 86 lakh in cash, suspected to be proceeds of crime, along with incriminating documents and digital evidence. According to the ED, Yadav orchestrated large-scale diversion of homebuyer funds through fraudulent cancellation and resale of units at inflated prices, cash-based premiums collected outside banking channels, and misuse of escrow accounts.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. (OSBPL) Managing Director Swaraj Singh Yadav after conducting searches at nine locations across Delhi-NCR and other regions in a money-laundering probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, an agency statement said on Saturday.

The action stems from allegations that Yadav diverted and laundered funds collected from homebuyers across multiple projects, including those under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The searches on Thursday led to the recovery of Rs 86 lakh in cash, suspected to be proceeds of crime, along with incriminating documents and digital evidence. According to the ED, Yadav orchestrated a large-scale diversion of homebuyer funds through fraudulent cancellation and resale of units at inflated prices, cash-based premiums collected outside banking channels, and misuse of escrow accounts.

He allegedly routed substantial sums into shell entities and concealed cash proceeds with relatives, the ED statement said. Investigators also found a pattern of rapid liquidation of assets held personally and through company entities in Gurugram, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, which the agency believes was intended to secure illicit gains and evade legal scrutiny. His wife and children have already relocated to the United States, the probe revealed.

Read Also
ED Seizes ₹59 Crore Assets In Money Laundering Probe Against Ex-Lodha Developers Director Rajendra...
article-image

The agency said Yadav operated a dual-payment mechanism in the resale of PMAY flats and even in the sale of parking spaces -- routing only nominal amounts through banks while collecting the bulk in cash. These activities form part of a wider probe linked to multiple FIRs alleging cheating, forgery, and other predicate offences. Following his arrest, Yadav was produced before the Court of ASJ-06 at Patiala House Courts on Friday, in compliance with Supreme Court directions.

FPJ Shorts
ED Arrests Ocean Seven Buildtech's Managing Director After Conducting Searches At Nine Locations Across Delhi-NCR In A Money-Laundering Probe
ED Arrests Ocean Seven Buildtech's Managing Director After Conducting Searches At Nine Locations Across Delhi-NCR In A Money-Laundering Probe
'One By One They All Are Leaving Us': Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Legendary Actress Kamini Kaushal's Death
'One By One They All Are Leaving Us': Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Legendary Actress Kamini Kaushal's Death
Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 15, 2025 - Karunya KR-731 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 15, 2025 - Karunya KR-731 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Mumbai Local Train Update: Megablock On Central, Harbour, Trans-Harbour & Western Railway Lines On Nov 16; Check Details
Mumbai Local Train Update: Megablock On Central, Harbour, Trans-Harbour & Western Railway Lines On Nov 16; Check Details

After detailed submissions from both sides and a pass-over granted to allow him legal assistance, the court sent him to ED custody for 14 days, until November 28. The agency has been directed to produce him before the court at 2 p.m. on the date of expiry of remand. The ED said it is pursuing further investigation to trace, freeze, and attach assets acquired from the laundered funds, to ensure recovery and restitution to affected homebuyers.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Arrests Ocean Seven Buildtech's Managing Director After Conducting Searches At Nine Locations...

ED Arrests Ocean Seven Buildtech's Managing Director After Conducting Searches At Nine Locations...

Realty Company Anant Raj Will Invest ₹4,500 Crore In Andhra Pradesh To Set Up Data Centres As Part...

Realty Company Anant Raj Will Invest ₹4,500 Crore In Andhra Pradesh To Set Up Data Centres As Part...

World-Famous Diamonds From Panna, Madhya Pradesh, Awarded The Prestigious Geographical Indication...

World-Famous Diamonds From Panna, Madhya Pradesh, Awarded The Prestigious Geographical Indication...

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates Five Industrial Units In Sri City, Signing...

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates Five Industrial Units In Sri City, Signing...

Venezuela Poised To Expand Economic Engagement With India Beyond The Oil Sector, Including...

Venezuela Poised To Expand Economic Engagement With India Beyond The Oil Sector, Including...