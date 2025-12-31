ESIC Extends SPREE 2025 Registration Scheme Until January 31, 2026

ESIC extends the SPREE 2025 registration scheme deadline till January 31, 2026, to expand employer and employee coverage under the ESI framework | File Photo

New Delhi, Dec 31: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended the deadline for the Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees by one month till January 31, 2026, the labour ministry said.

The scheme offers a unique opportunity for unregistered employers and employees to become part of the ESI framework without undergoing inspections or facing demands for any previous dues or records.

Extension Granted After Representations From Stakeholders

According to a labour ministry statement, in view of representations received from employers, employers' associations and state governments, the Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees (SPREE 2025), launched by ESIC and operational for a period from July 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, has been extended for a period of one month till January 31, 2026.

Scheme Approved at 196th ESI Corporation Meeting

The SPREE scheme was approved during the 196th meeting of the ESI Corporation in Shimla, chaired by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, and is aimed at enhancing social security coverage under the ESI Act.

Digital Registration Through Multiple Portals

With this extension, employers have additional time to register their businesses and employees digitally through the ESIC, Shram Suvidha, and MCA portals, with registration effective from the date specified by the employer.

No Past Dues or Inspections for New Registrations

Establishments that were previously not registered will also benefit from the provision of ‘no demand for past contribution’, no inspections, and no requirement for prior records, if they register within the new timeframe.

Penalties After January 31 for Non-Compliance

If any employer fails to avail the benefits of the SPREE scheme and does not register their establishment under the ESI scheme, then such establishment will be liable to pay past contributions along with damages and interest, besides legal action and penalties after January 31, 2026.

Also Watch:

Move Aims to Expand Social Security Coverage

The extension of SPREE 2025 until January 31, 2026, demonstrates ESIC’s commitment to promoting voluntary compliance and expanding social security coverage in India, which aligns with the objectives and goals of the recently implemented Code on Social Security.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)