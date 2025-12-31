 Distributors Urge SEBI To Halt Loss-Making Quick-Commerce IPOs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDistributors Urge SEBI To Halt Loss-Making Quick-Commerce IPOs

Distributors Urge SEBI To Halt Loss-Making Quick-Commerce IPOs

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), representing over 4.5 lakh distributors and 1.3 crore retail outlets, has urged Sebi to temporarily pause IPO approvals for loss-making quick-commerce and e-commerce firms until CCI's anti-competitive probes conclude. AICPDF warns against turning markets into exit routes for unprofitable models.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Fast-moving consumer goods distributors' body AICPDF has urged the market regulator Sebi to pause the Initial Public Offerings (IPO) of loss-making quick-commerce companies.

In a representation, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has urged Sebi "to consider immediate measures including a temporary pause on IPO approvals" for quick-commerce and closely related e-commerce companies until ongoing proceedings in the Competition Commission of India are conclusively resolved.

It has urged the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to take urgent regulatory action to protect small retail investors and India's retail trade ecosystem from the risks posed by loss-making quick-commerce and e-commerce companies seeking public listings, said AICPDF, which claims to represent over 4.5 lakh distributors and more than 1.3 crore kirana and retail outlets across India.

Read Also
SEBI Mandates NISM Certification For AIF Compliance Officers
article-image

"Several quick-commerce companies continue to operate with large cumulative losses, negative operating cash flows, and unproven unit-level profitability. Their business models are sustained primarily through repeated infusions of private capital, which are used to fund consumer subsidies, discounts, and capital-intensive dark-store and logistics infrastructure," it said.

FPJ Shorts
Attention Mumbaikars! Zomato, Swiggy & Other Gig Workers’ New Year’s Eve Strike May Disrupt Food, Grocery Deliveries; Check Key Demands
Attention Mumbaikars! Zomato, Swiggy & Other Gig Workers’ New Year’s Eve Strike May Disrupt Food, Grocery Deliveries; Check Key Demands
Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Dies By Suicide At Home In Beed; Probe Underway
Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Dies By Suicide At Home In Beed; Probe Underway
TG LAWCET, TG PGLCET 2026 Exam Dates Announced At lawcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Schedule Here
TG LAWCET, TG PGLCET 2026 Exam Dates Announced At lawcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Schedule Here
Are You Single? Don't Drink Or Smoke? Here's How You Can Have A Solo, Teetotaler New Year's Eve Celebration In Mumbai Courtesy Reddit
Are You Single? Don't Drink Or Smoke? Here's How You Can Have A Solo, Teetotaler New Year's Eve Celebration In Mumbai Courtesy Reddit

Despite the absence of demonstrated profitability, valuations are often built on gross merchandise value and market share rather than earnings or free cash flow, AICPDF added. Recent listings in the sector by Zomato and Swiggy illustrate this trend. "Both companies listed after years of sustained losses, with IPO structures allowing significant exits by early shareholders. Large venture and institutional investors monetised their stakes either at the time of listing or through post-listing sales, even as the companies continued to report substantial losses and negative operating cash flows," it said.

Read Also
Deepa Jewellers Files IPO Papers With SEBI, Plans ₹250 Crore Fresh Issue
article-image

AICPDF has already filed formal complaints before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) alleging predatory pricing and anti-competitive conduct by quick-commerce platforms. "These proceedings remain active and unresolved, with the CCI having sought additional evidence. Proceeding with IPO approvals while competition-law investigations are ongoing raises serious concerns regarding material disclosure, regulatory arbitrage, and investor protection," it said.

Their business models are sustained primarily through repeated infusions of private capital, which are used to fund consumer subsidies, discounts, and capital-intensive dark-store and logistics infrastructure. Despite the absence of demonstrated profitability, valuations are often built on gross merchandise value and market share rather than earnings or free cash flow.

"India's capital markets must not become exit routes for business models that are structurally loss-making and sustained only by continuous cash burn. When early investors exit through IPOs while losses persist, the risk is unfairly transferred to small retail investors. "At the same time, predatory pricing funded through investor money is destroying lakhs of kirana livelihoods. Sebi has a constitutional responsibility to ensure transparency, fairness, and investor protection. We urge the regulator to intervene decisively before irreversible damage is done to both investors and India's retail ecosystem," said Dhairyashil Patil, National President, AICPDF. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Distributors Urge SEBI To Halt Loss-Making Quick-Commerce IPOs

Distributors Urge SEBI To Halt Loss-Making Quick-Commerce IPOs

SEBI Mandates NISM Certification For AIF Compliance Officers

SEBI Mandates NISM Certification For AIF Compliance Officers

Gig Delivery Workers Call Nationwide New Year’s Eve Strike, Swiggy–Zomato Services May See...

Gig Delivery Workers Call Nationwide New Year’s Eve Strike, Swiggy–Zomato Services May See...

Axis International Launches $28.9 Billion Arbitration Against Guinea For Unlawful Seizure Of Major...

Axis International Launches $28.9 Billion Arbitration Against Guinea For Unlawful Seizure Of Major...

IndiGo Vows To Fiercely Contest Massive ₹458 Crore GST Penalty Imposed By Authorities

IndiGo Vows To Fiercely Contest Massive ₹458 Crore GST Penalty Imposed By Authorities