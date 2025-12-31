 Fertiliser Subsidy Bill Set To Hit ₹1.9 Lakh Crore In FY27
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFertiliser Subsidy Bill Set To Hit ₹1.9 Lakh Crore In FY27

Fertiliser Subsidy Bill Set To Hit ₹1.9 Lakh Crore In FY27

ICRA forecasts India's fertiliser subsidy outgo at around Rs 1.9 lakh crore in FY27, with sales volumes growing 1-3% YoY. Higher NBS rates for Rabi FY26 support domestic NPK producers, though import profitability remains doubtful. Budgeted FY26 allocations may need supplements; upcoming urea policy revisions will impact sector profitability. CII advocates DBT transition to curb misuse.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government's total fertiliser subsidy outgo is expected to remain substantial at around Rs 1.9 lakh crore in FY27, marking a major fiscal commitment to ensure affordability and availability of fertilisers, a report said on Wednesday. The report from ICRA forecasted that fertiliser sales volumes will grow at a steady 1 per cent to 3 year-on-year rate in FY27, broadly in line with long-term trends.

The data showed that the higher Nutrient‑Based Subsidy rates for the Rabi season of FY26 will support domestic NPK manufacturers, but profitability of imports of Di‑ammonium Phosphate is doubtful due to elevated international prices. Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) structure does not fully close the cost gap for importers, it noted. The agency forecasted that that budgeted subsidy allocations for P&amp;K fertilisers in FY26 may prove inadequate, calling for supplementary allocations to meet shortfalls.

Read Also
Mumbai's Sikh Volunteers Travel To Flood-Hit Punjab To Support Farmers With Fertiliser, Fuel And...
article-image

“The profitability of P&amp;K fertilisers is expected to remain stable, with the Government of India likely to keep subsidy rates under the NBS scheme remunerative to ensure comfortable availability of non‑urea fertilisers for farmers,” said Varun Gogia, Assistant Vice President &amp; Sector Head, ICRA said. The government is expected to revise the energy norms and the fixed costs payable to urea units as part of the retention pricing mechanism by the end of this fiscal.

The new policy regime will have crucial impact on the profitability of urea units going forward, Gogia added. Apex business chamber CII, earlier this week, proposed that fertiliser subsidies, which accounts for 39 per cent of total central subsidies, should transition to a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) model to curb misuse and promote balanced fertiliser use. Issuing the DBT amount or fertiliser coupons before sowing can address farmers’ concerns about upfront expenses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 21 laid the foundation stone of the ammonia-urea fertiliser project at Namrup in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, which will be set up with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Government Plans Major Overhaul Of Public Healthcare By Separating Primary And Hospital Services
Maharashtra Government Plans Major Overhaul Of Public Healthcare By Separating Primary And Hospital Services
'Shah Rukh Khan Jaise Gaddaroon Ko...': Uttar Pradesh's BJP Leader Sangeet Som Slams King Actor Over Buying Bangladeshi Player For His IPL Team KKR - Watch Video
'Shah Rukh Khan Jaise Gaddaroon Ko...': Uttar Pradesh's BJP Leader Sangeet Som Slams King Actor Over Buying Bangladeshi Player For His IPL Team KKR - Watch Video
Punjab News: 32-Year-Old Killed As Pistol In Pocket Goes Off Accidentally
Punjab News: 32-Year-Old Killed As Pistol In Pocket Goes Off Accidentally
UP Police Recruitment 2026: 32,679 Vacancies Announced For Constables, Jail Warders At uppbpb.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Age Limit And Fees
UP Police Recruitment 2026: 32,679 Vacancies Announced For Constables, Jail Warders At uppbpb.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Age Limit And Fees

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Group’s N Chandrasekaran Outlines 2026 Priorities, Focuses On Execution And Bold Innovation

Tata Group’s N Chandrasekaran Outlines 2026 Priorities, Focuses On Execution And Bold Innovation

ESIC Extends SPREE 2025 Registration Scheme Until January 31, 2026

ESIC Extends SPREE 2025 Registration Scheme Until January 31, 2026

Fertiliser Subsidy Bill Set To Hit ₹1.9 Lakh Crore In FY27

Fertiliser Subsidy Bill Set To Hit ₹1.9 Lakh Crore In FY27

Cabinet Approves ₹19,142 Crore 6-Lane Nashik-Akkalkot Greenfield Highway

Cabinet Approves ₹19,142 Crore 6-Lane Nashik-Akkalkot Greenfield Highway

Gold & Silver Plunge On 2025's Final Trading Day Amid Profit-Booking

Gold & Silver Plunge On 2025's Final Trading Day Amid Profit-Booking