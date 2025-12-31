 India’s Broadband Subscriber Base Surpasses 1 Billion Mark In November: Govt
India’s Broadband Subscriber Base Surpasses 1 Billion Mark In November: Govt

There were 131.49 million (13.15 crore) broadband subscribers at the end of November 2015, which grew to 1 billion (100.37 crore) at the end of November 2025, according to the Ministry of Communications.

Wednesday, December 31, 2025
New Delhi: The broadband subscriber base in India crossed the 1 billion (100 crore) mark in the month of November, the government said on Wednesday.

In the last 10 years, the Broadband subscriber base in India has increased by more than six times.

There were 131.49 million (13.15 crore) broadband subscribers at the end of November 2015, which grew to 1 billion (100.37 crore) at the end of November 2025, according to the Ministry of Communications.

Meanwhile, the total number of Internet subscribers in India increased from 1002.85 million at the end of the April-June quarter (Q1 FY26) to 1017.81 million at the end of the July-September period (Q2 FY26), registering a quarterly growth of 1.49 per cent, recent data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

As per the data, out of 1,070.81 million internet subscribers, the number of Wired Internet subscribers is 44.42 million, and the number of Wireless Internet subscribers is 973.39 million.

Meanwhile, the broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 1.63 per cent from 979.71 million at the end of June to 995.63 million at the end of September this year. The narrowband Internet subscriber base decreased from 23.14 million in the June quarter to 22.18 million at the end of the September quarter.

At the same time, wireline subscribers decreased from 47.49 million at the end of the April-June quarter to 46.61 million at the end of the September quarter, with a quarterly rate of decline of 1.84 per cent. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, wireline subscriptions increased by 26.21 per cent at the end of the July-September quarter.

Monthly ARPU for wireless service increased by 10.67 per cent YoY in the quarter as well.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

