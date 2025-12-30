Construction Equipment Firm Escorts Kubota Hit With ₹3.4 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra Tax Authorities

File Image |

New Delhi: Farm and construction equipment firm Escorts Kubota Ltd on Tuesday said it has received a tax demand, along with interest and penalty, totalling over Rs 3.4 crore over an issue of eligibility of input tax credit from Maharashtra tax authorities.

The Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Pune South, Maharashtra, passed an order confirming tax demand of Rs 1,76,29,853, along with interest of Rs 1,46,58,378 and penalty of Rs 17,62,985 on the issue of eligibility of input tax credit, Escorts Kubota Ltd said in a regulatory filing. The order was received on December 29, 2025, it added. The company intends to file an appeal before the appellate authority, the filing added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.