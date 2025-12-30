 GST Council Weighs 5% Tax Cut On Air, Water Purifiers To Boost Affordability
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST Council Weighs 5% Tax Cut On Air, Water Purifiers To Boost Affordability

GST Council Weighs 5% Tax Cut On Air, Water Purifiers To Boost Affordability

The GST Council is considering slashing GST on domestic air and water purifiers from 18% to 5%, reclassifying them as essential items. The move could reduce retail prices by 10-15%, aiding lower-income families amid worsening air quality and uneven water access. The proposal gained momentum after the Delhi High Court urged action, and trade bodies advocated for a lower rate.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The GST Council may consider cutting goods and services tax on air and water purifiers for domestic use from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, reclassifying them as essential items rather than discretionary consumer goods. It could lower retail prices by about 10-15 per cent, improving affordability for lower‑income families at a time when air quality across the country worsens and access to safe drinking water remains uneven, multiple reports said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The date of the next GST Council meeting remains unknown, the reports said. The Council last met in September for its 56th session, when rates on purifiers were left unchanged, and officials said any reduction would require consensus among state finance ministers. Pressure on the Council to cut rates intensified after the Delhi High Court earlier this week asked the government to convene a meeting, virtually, if necessary, to consider cutting or abolishing GST on air purifiers amid worsening air quality in Delhi‑NCR. “There is a process…We are not saying whether it will be done or not,” additional solicitor general N Venkataraman told the court, arguing meetings must be held physically.

Read Also
India Overhauls Tax Regime In 2025: GST Rate Cuts, Higher IT Exemption, Customs Simplification Next...
article-image

The Delhi High Court observed that if clean air cannot be ensured for citizens, at the very least, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on air purifiers should be reduced. The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) to declare air purifiers as falling within the category of medical devices and asked the Centre to take immediate instructions on granting a temporary GST exemption.

As per the PIL, air purifiers equipped with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters play a preventive medical role by reducing exposure to PM2.5, PM10, and other hazardous pollutants that aggravate respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the abolition of GST, while trade bodies sought a 5 per cent rate.

FPJ Shorts
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
Construction Equipment Firm Escorts Kubota Hit With ₹3.4 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra Tax Authorities
Construction Equipment Firm Escorts Kubota Hit With ₹3.4 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra Tax Authorities

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal

India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal

Construction Equipment Firm Escorts Kubota Hit With ₹3.4 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra Tax...

Construction Equipment Firm Escorts Kubota Hit With ₹3.4 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra Tax...

PM Modi Credits Steady Reforms For India’s Credible, Stable Growth Story

PM Modi Credits Steady Reforms For India’s Credible, Stable Growth Story

Blinkit CFO Vipin Kapooria Resigns Amid Intensifying E-Commerce Competition

Blinkit CFO Vipin Kapooria Resigns Amid Intensifying E-Commerce Competition

Anand Mahindra Discovers Hidden Vinyl Haven In Kochi: Calls It A 'Best Kept Secret & Celebrates...

Anand Mahindra Discovers Hidden Vinyl Haven In Kochi: Calls It A 'Best Kept Secret & Celebrates...