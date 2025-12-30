 Eicher Motors’ VECV Receives ₹192 Crore GST Demand Over FY18 Credit Note Issue
Eicher Motors’ VECV Receives ₹192 Crore GST Demand Over FY18 Credit Note Issue

Eicher Motors said its subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles has received a GST demand of ₹192.36 crore, including penalty and interest, linked to delayed reporting of credit notes for FY2017-18. The demand follows a show cause notice issued earlier this year. VECV has termed the order meritless and plans to appeal, stating there is no impact on operations or finances.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Eicher Motors Ltd on Tuesday said its subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd has received a GST demand of Rs 192.36 crore, along with a penalty, in a matter related to delay in reporting credit notes for the financial year 2017-18.

In July this year VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) received Show Cause Notice (SCN) from the Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Ujjain Commissionerate, Madhya Pradesh alleging contraventions of the provisions of CGST Act, 2017 pertaining to FY 2017-18 and involving GST amount of Rs 168.19 crore and equivalent amount of penalty, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

