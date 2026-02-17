 NHAI Accepts ₹6,221 Crore Bid From NHIT For 310 Km Highway Asset Monetisation In Maharashtra & Andhra Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNHAI Accepts ₹6,221 Crore Bid From NHIT For 310 Km Highway Asset Monetisation In Maharashtra & Andhra Pradesh

NHAI Accepts ₹6,221 Crore Bid From NHIT For 310 Km Highway Asset Monetisation In Maharashtra & Andhra Pradesh

NHAI has accepted National Highways Infra Trust's (NHIT) offer of Rs 6,220.90 crore for monetising two national highway sections totaling 310.35 km — the 255.97 km Amravati-Chikhali-Tarsod section (NH-53) in Maharashtra and the 54.38 km Gundugolanu-Chinna-Avutapalli section (NH-16) in Andhra Pradesh. This takes NHIT's total monetised assets to Rs 49,858 crore.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: NHAI has accepted National Highways Infra Trust's offer of Rs 6,220.90 crore for the asset monetisation of two highway sections of 310 kilometres. Asset monetisation has emerged as a strategic tool in NHAI's efforts to unlock the value of existing assets and attract private sector investment.

By leveraging models such as Toll-Operate-Transfer (ToT) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvIT), NHAI has successfully generated funds, which are being reinvested into new National Highway projects. The total National Highways assets monetised during the current financial year are around Rs 28,077 crores. The latest monetised assets span over two states, namely Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, an official statement said.

Read Also
NHAI Issues ₹132-Crore Tender For Lamaj Entry-Exit Point On Mumbai–Vadodara Highway In Bhiwandi
article-image

"NHAI has accepted the offer of 'National Highways Infra Trust' (NHIT) amounting to Rs 6,220.90 crores towards asset monetization of two National Highway sections spanning over 310.35 km across two states," Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said on Monday. The assets are 255.97 km long Amravatiâ?"Chikhaliâ?"Tarsod section of NH-53 in Maharashtra and 54.38 km long Gundugolanu- Chinna â?" Avutapalli section of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh.

NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav said, "InvIT is playing a critical role in channelizing financial capital for further development of National Highway network across the country. With this award, total assets monetized through NHIT will be Rs 49,858 crore. NHIT, an INVIT sponsored by NHAI, has to date raised 4 rounds of capital with marquee investors like CPPIB, OTPP, EPFO, NHAI and SBI group. With more than 700 investors, the current market capitalisation of the units of NHIT stands at approximately Rs 28,000 crores. NHIT units are listed on both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange. 

FPJ Shorts
'I Regret…': Brand Strategist Calls Own Claims On Allu Arjun's 42 Dos & Don'ts 'Incorrect' After His Team Initiates Legal Action, Apologises
'I Regret…': Brand Strategist Calls Own Claims On Allu Arjun's 42 Dos & Don'ts 'Incorrect' After His Team Initiates Legal Action, Apologises
USA Star Cricket Players Seek Blessings At Tirupati Temple Amid ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video
USA Star Cricket Players Seek Blessings At Tirupati Temple Amid ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video
Haryana: 19-Year-Old Student From Telangana Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room At National Institute Of Technology, Kurukshetra
Haryana: 19-Year-Old Student From Telangana Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room At National Institute Of Technology, Kurukshetra
Mumbai Climate Week 2026 To Host Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar & Others: How To Reach Jio World Convention Centre In BKC By Metro, Train
Mumbai Climate Week 2026 To Host Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar & Others: How To Reach Jio World Convention Centre In BKC By Metro, Train

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IDFC FIRST Bank Launches FD-Backed Hello Cashback Credit Card, Offers Up To 5% Cashback On Online &...
IDFC FIRST Bank Launches FD-Backed Hello Cashback Credit Card, Offers Up To 5% Cashback On Online &...
NHAI Accepts ₹6,221 Crore Bid From NHIT For 310 Km Highway Asset Monetisation In Maharashtra &...
NHAI Accepts ₹6,221 Crore Bid From NHIT For 310 Km Highway Asset Monetisation In Maharashtra &...
Gold & Silver Prices Fall For The Second Straight Session Amid Mixed US Economic Data & Dipping...
Gold & Silver Prices Fall For The Second Straight Session Amid Mixed US Economic Data & Dipping...
Infosys Share Price Jumps 3% After AI Deal With Anthropic, Partnership To Build Advanced Enterprise...
Infosys Share Price Jumps 3% After AI Deal With Anthropic, Partnership To Build Advanced Enterprise...
Modi-Macron To Inaugurate Tata-Airbus H125 Plant: 10 Reasons Why This Factory Is A Boost to...
Modi-Macron To Inaugurate Tata-Airbus H125 Plant: 10 Reasons Why This Factory Is A Boost to...