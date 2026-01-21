NHAI Issues ₹132-Crore Tender For Lamaj Entry-Exit Point On Mumbai–Vadodara Highway In Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre |

Bhiwandi: In a major infrastructure boost for residents and industries in Bhiwandi taluka, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a ₹132.28-crore tender for the construction of an entry and exit point at Lamaj on the Mumbai–Vadodara National Highway. The project aims to ensure smoother access to the highway for local commuters and businesses.

Long-Pending Demand

The long-pending demand for a Lamaj entry–exit point had been consistently raised by Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as Balya Mama, to facilitate direct highway access for local residents. After sustained follow-up with the Union Government the proposal received approval from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

As per sources a local struggle committee had initially approached MP Balya Mama with the demand. Subsequently the MP along with committee members met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and presented the need for the project. Following the meeting MP Mhatre continued to pursue the matter at the central level. After a positive response from Minister Gadkari the required funds were sanctioned.

Tender Initiation

The NHAI officially initiated the tender process on January 16 paving the way for execution of the project.

Once completed, the Lamaj entry–exit point is expected to significantly ease travel for Bhiwandi residents, reduce commuting time and improve overall connectivity. The project is also anticipated to provide a major push to industrial growth in the region benefiting local trade, logistics, and employment opportunities.

MP’s Statement

I had consistently placed this demand before the Centre. Finally Union Minister Nitin Gadkari responded positively and the tender has now been issued. I sincerely thank Minister Gadkari for approving this important project for Bhiwandi said MP Suresh Mhatre (Balya Mama).

The project is being viewed as a crucial step towards strengthening Bhiwandi’s infrastructure and integrating the region more effectively with the national highway network.

